Arsenal have ruled out a January move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

A report by Football Transfers has revealed that the England international with the Gunners are off the mark.

Arsenal had been mentioned alongside Chelsea and Liverpool as potential suitors for the 23-year-old, with suggestions that Mikel Arteta could sacrifice one of his midfielders to finance a deal. However, those claims have now been firmly dismissed.

The Gunners have no intention of weakening their midfield halfway through a campaign in which they remain involved in multiple competitions. Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes and Myles Lewis-Skelly have all impressed, while Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi provide further depth. That leaves little justification for Arsenal to restructure the position simply to accommodate Scott.

Chelsea and Liverpool now have clearer run

Arsenal’s withdrawal represents a significant boost for Chelsea and Liverpool, who have stronger reasons to pursue the Bournemouth midfielder. The Blues have already demonstrated their interest, with a reported £64million bid rejected during the summer. The Blues remain keen to add another midfielder following Enzo Fernandez’s departure, although Romeo Lavia’s improved form has reduced the urgency.

Scott’s ability to carry the ball, progress possession and contribute creatively would nevertheless give Xabi Alonso another dynamic option in midfield. Liverpool’s interest is arguably even more logical from a tactical perspective and Andoni Iraola knows Scott from their time together at Bournemouth, while Liverpool see his passing and technical qualities as a potential fit for their midfield. The Reds are also looking at the longer-term evolution of their squad, making Scott a particularly attractive target.

The major obstacle for both clubs is Bournemouth’s valuation. The Cherries are seeking close to £100million including bonuses, with reports suggesting a package of around £75m-£80m plus add-ons could potentially force serious negotiations. Bournemouth also remain ambitious themselves, with European football still an objective.

January may not be the right time

Scott’s contract situation could eventually work in the buyers’ favour. He has rejected two extension offers and remains tied to Bournemouth until June 2028, meaning his negotiating position could weaken significantly if he reaches the final year of his deal.

For January, however, Bournemouth have little reason to panic as they are competing in the Europa League and remain focused on securing European football, while Scott continues to be an important player for Marco Rose. Chelsea and Liverpool therefore have a clearer path now that Arsenal have stepped away, but neither has been handed an easy deal.

Arsenal’s decision makes sense because Scott would currently be a luxury rather than a necessity. Arteta already has considerable midfield depth, and selling a useful player such as Merino or Zubimendi simply to create room for another midfielder would weaken the squad rather than improve it. Chelsea have the greater immediate need. Their midfield has undergone significant change, and Scott’s ability to cover ground while progressing the ball could complement their existing options.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may be the more natural long-term destination. His familiarity with Iraola’s football is an obvious advantage, and his technical profile fits a side that wants midfielders capable of controlling games rather than simply protecting the defence. The real question is price. At anything approaching £100m, both clubs need to decide whether Scott is genuinely transformational. Waiting until his contract situation becomes more favourable could ultimately prove wiser than overpaying in January.