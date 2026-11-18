Joe Gomez is expected to leave Liverpool next summer when his contract expires, with West Ham among the clubs keeping close tabs.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are among the clubs keeping a close watch on the situation with Joe Gomez, who is expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The availability of the 29-year-old on a free transfer is set to alert a lot of clubs, with the experienced defender unlikely to be a part of Andoni Iraola’s long-term plans.

Joe Gomez has been a big part of Liverpool’s recent history, full of successful stories, particularly under Jurgen Klopp. When fit and available, the defender was usually used heavily, although since the 2023-24 season he has not crossed the 1,000-minute threshold in the league, largely due to fitness issues and the availability of better players ahead of him.

Having racked up 282 appearances across all competitions, Gomez has won the Premier League title twice with Liverpool and lifted the Champions League once during his career with the club. He has not featured heavily under new boss Andoni Iraola, as speculation points towards a possible exit next summer.

Gomez has started three times so far this season, twice in the EFL Cup and once in the Champions League, across eight appearances overall. Iraola does not count on him for the long-term planning, and he will be allowed to leave next summer when his deal expires at the club.

West Ham United interested in Joe Gomez

West Ham were among the teams reportedly interested in Gomez back in the summer, when he was expected to leave once the 2025-26 season concluded. Crystal Palace were also in the mix, although Liverpool did not want to weaken their defence by letting the 29-year-old leave at a time when their backline looked weaker, particularly in depth options.

The Hammers are still keen and expected to keep tabs on his situation moving ahead, with the Londoners aiming to make a return to the top flight next season. Should that materialise, West Ham might be in a stronger position to attract players like the 29-year-old Liverpool utility man to join the team for their re-integration in the Premier League.

Gomez packs plenty of experience under his belt and could be a useful addition for a team like West Ham. His ability to play as a central defender or as a right-back makes him even more valuable in the larger context for teams keen on versatile players, as the defender is certain to have plenty of options when he does become available as a free agent next summer.