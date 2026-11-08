Daniel Farke unwilling to sanction Jaka Bijol exit in January, plan revealed

Daniel Farke has no intention of letting his Slovenian centre-back, Jaka Bijol, leave Leeds United mid-way through the season.

Daniel Farke has no intention of selling Jaka Bijol in January, despite the 27-year-old centre-back struggling for regular playing time this season, according to Football Insider. The Leeds manager still considers the Slovenian international an important part of his plans for the remainder of the campaign.

Bijol arrived at Elland Road from Udinese in the summer of 2025 for £15 million. He made a positive impression during his debut campaign, becoming a regular under Farke towards the end of the 2025/26 season.

He made 31 appearances across competitions last term, contributing one goal and three assists. However, his position in the team has become less secure this season, with the centre-back managing only six appearances and three Premier League starts so far.

Farke keen on keeping hold of Bijol

His reduced involvement raises questions about his future at the club, particularly given his previous importance to the team. Nevertheless, Farke remains convinced that Bijol can play a role as Leeds look to navigate the remainder of the campaign.

The Whites continue to use a three-centre-back system, meaning the manager is likely to need several dependable options at the back. Bijol could also benefit from a dip in form or an injury to one of his competitors, while an opportunity to impress could help him regain a regular place in the starting XI.

There is also evidence to suggest that the defender has performed reasonably well when given opportunities this season. Although his distribution is not considered his strongest attribute, his defensive numbers compare favourably with those of other Premier League centre-backs.

Bijol averages 6.63 duels won, 4.53 aerial duels won and 13.6 defensive contributions per 90 minutes. He has also yet to be dispossessed by an opponent in the league this season. His figures for clean sheets and goals conceded while on the pitch are equally encouraging. He ranks in the 97th percentile for clean sheets (0.7) and the 89th percentile for goals conceded per 90 minutes (0.7).

Despite his limited appearances, Bijol’s defensive metrics suggest Farke is right to retain faith: his numbers indicate he is performing well when called upon. With those numbers in mind, Leeds may see little reason to consider selling him midway through the season.

Farke’s stance suggests Bijol will be given further opportunities to establish himself at Elland Road rather than being allowed to leave in January.