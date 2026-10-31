Celtic expecting offers for Benjamin Nygren amid Manchester United, Tottenham links

Celtic are preparing for the possibility of offers for Benjamin Nygren when the January transfer window opens, with growing interest in the 25-year-old attracting attention from clubs in England and elsewhere in Europe.

A report by Football Insider states that Celtic are increasingly aware they could face a difficult decision if a Premier League club arrives with a substantial proposal. Nygren remains under a long-term contract, meaning Celtic are not under immediate pressure to sell.

The attacker has become an important part of Martin O’Neill’s side this season, registering six goals and three assists across 11 Premiership appearances. His performances have strengthened his standing at Parkhead while simultaneously increasing the likelihood of interest from wealthier leagues.

However, the club would have to seriously consider an offer that meets their valuation, particularly if the player also pushes for the opportunity. The situation represents a significant change from earlier in the year, when Celtic were determined to retain him despite growing interest.

Premier League finances could test Celtic’s resolve

Celtic have already demonstrated that they are capable of turning relatively modest investments into substantial transfer profits. Nygren cost the club just £1.7 million when he arrived from FC Nordsjaelland in 2025, making any sizeable future sale potentially lucrative.

Nottingham Forest have previously shown concrete interest, with the Premier League club having seen approaches rejected during the January window before renewing their interest in the summer. Manchester United and Tottenham have also been linked with the Sweden international, while several other European clubs continue to monitor his progress.

Manchester United need more quality in the final third, having struggled to deliver consistency in the ongoing campaign. Meanwhile, Tottenham’s long-standing interest in Nygren makes sense, as they have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void since he called time on his illustrious stint last year.

His appeal extends beyond his goals. Nygren’s movement, attacking instincts and ability to contribute from different areas of the final third make him a flexible option for clubs looking to add another attacking player without committing to a specialist role. As things stand, Celtic are expected to find it difficult to resist the financial pull of a major European league.

Celtic have leverage

Celtic are actually in a relatively strong position. Nygren’s long contract means they can demand a significant fee, while his recent form gives them little sporting reason to actively seek a sale. The complication is the economics of Scottish football and if a Premier League club offers considerably more than Celtic could realistically earn from keeping Nygren for another season, the decision becomes harder.

For Nygren, the attraction is equally obvious. A move to England would offer a substantially different financial and competitive environment, while giving him the chance to test himself against higher-level opposition every week.

Celtic should therefore resist the temptation to sell cheaply but if a serious offer arrives and Nygren makes his desire to leave clear, keeping an unhappy player could become counterproductive. January could ultimately determine whether Parkhead becomes another stepping stone in his career.