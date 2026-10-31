Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Newcastle United vying for Eduardo Pape, price tag revealed

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Newcastle United are all keeping close watch on Cruzeiro talent Eduardo Pape, with the Brazilian side secure due to the financial aspects.

Eduardo Pape is a player of immense interest to overseas clubs including Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich, as per TEAMtalk. The Cruzeiro prodigy is seen as a viable addition for either of those teams, who are ready to invest in the future with the midfielder’s talents, with a move likely to get complicated due to the financial aspects.

Eduardo Pape is a 17-year-old Cruzeiro midfielder who has yet to make his senior debut for Cruzeiro but has become one of Brazil’s most talked-about young players after strong performances at under-17 and under-18 level. Hence, there is no surprise that a host of top teams are already angling for a move to bring the teenager from Brazil.

Cruzeiro have reportedly set a €100 million international release clause, although reports suggest the club could consider selling for around €40 million. Arsenal and Newcastle are tracking him closely, while Bayern Munich sent a scout to watch him at the UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland.

Could Eduardo Pape be on the move?

Arsenal and Newcastle United are the two Premier League teams keen, and given that Brazilian rules restrict players from leaving before they turn 18, these clubs could find their chase complicated. The same could be said about Bayern Munich.

The attraction for Arsenal is simple, as he can be a long-term solution in the central spots alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly. Meanwhile, a move to Newcastle United will continue the recent trend of signing impressive young prospects after the arrival of Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba in the summer.

The idea to add the 17-year-old to those Premier League sides might stem from the idea of adding talents who have future value. There is a race within England to find the best of talents, with clubs ready to pay big for those names, although in the case of Pape, the price point might prove too much considering the player has not yet played for the Cruzeiro senior side.

Bayern Munich could also consider the price as a big turn-off for their pursuit, although should Cruzeiro show a willingness to reduce the asking price, there could be conversations to be had about Pape’s future. The idea of playing for one of Arsenal or Bayern Munich might appeal to the teenager, while Newcastle United are not far away from being considered attractive in this scenario.

Cruzeiro are not in a rush to sell. Pape is under contract until 2029, the Brazilian club controls most of his economic rights, and they are expected to continue developing him through their own system. Any interested club may therefore have to wait before making a formal move.