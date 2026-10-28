Bruno Fernandes likely to be reintegrated when Michael Carrick is sacked.

Manchester United are facing an increasingly complicated situation surrounding Bruno Fernandes, but the club do not expect his current exclusion to become a permanent fixture.

A report by Football Insider has claied that United believe a change in manager could eventually lead to the Portugal international being brought back into the fold.

Fernandes was left on the bench for the defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, with the decision coming amid growing tension between the midfielder and Michael Carrick. The United hierarchy reportedly believes Carrick had little choice given the circumstances, while supporters have also voiced their frustration with the captain.

However, there is a feeling within the club that the situation can be reset once a new manager arrives. Carrick’s position is increasingly precarious following a run of poor results, leaving Fernandes’s immediate future closely tied to the outcome of the manager’s own battle for survival.

Bruno Fernandes’s future could take another turn

Manchester United’s thinking is complicated further by the midfielder’s contract situation as Fernandes is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, although the club hold an option to extend his deal by another year.

That clause gives Manchester United several options and the club could activate the extension before potentially selling Fernandes during the summer, allowing them to preserve his value rather than risk losing one of their most experienced players for nothing.

The 32-year-old continues to attract interest from the Saudi Pro League, where clubs have monitored his situation for some time. That interest is expected to return if United decide that a summer departure represents the best solution.

For now, however, the expectation is that Fernandes will remain part of the club’s plans beyond the current managerial crisis. A new head coach could provide the opportunity for both player and club to start again, provided the relationship can be repaired. Signed for €55 million from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, Fernandes has been one of the club’s best playerw this decade.

Manchester United need clarity, not another temporary fix

The Fernandes situation says as much about Manchester United’s instability as it does about the player. Benching a captain can be justified if his performances or influence are becoming disruptive, but it becomes difficult to build a coherent project when the decision could simply be reversed with the next manager.

Manchester United therefore need to decide what Fernandes represents to them and if he remains central to their plans, the club should back him and give the next manager a clear mandate to rebuild that relationship.

If they believe his best years are behind him, extending his contract purely to sell him later may make financial sense, but it would also underline the absence of a long-term sporting plan. The immediate priority is removing the uncertainty. Fernandes needs a clear role, and United need a manager who can establish one.