Barcelona rival Liverpool in Nico Schlotterbeck chase

Liverpool will face stiff competition from Barcelona in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund defensive mainstay Nico Schlotterbeck.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona and Liverpool could go head-to-head for Nico Schlotterbeck as both clubs look to strengthen their defences ahead of next summer.

Liverpool have included the 26-year-old on their defensive shortlist as they plan for a potential departure of Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman, now 35, is expected to leave at season’s end, creating a vacancy in the Reds’ defence and a critical leadership absence.

The club view the German international as a candidate to strengthen the left side of the backline, with his experience in high-pressure European matches adding to his appeal.

Barcelona, meanwhile, want to sign a left-footed centre-back capable of partnering Pau Cubarsi and helping the team maintain a high defensive line. Schlotterbeck fits that profile, with his ability to distribute the ball from deep and his experience at the highest level making him an attractive option for Hansi Flick’s squad.

The Germany international is not the only defender on Barcelona’s radar, with Jon Martin and Pau Torres also under consideration. Flick wants his side to improve their competitiveness in the UEFA Champions League, and strengthening the heart of the defence is a major part of that plan.

European giants will battle for Schlotterbeck next summer

However, Barcelona will have to rival Liverpool, who are preparing for a significant defensive rebuild. According to another report from Fichajes, the Reds have identified Schlotterbeck, Alessandro Bastoni, Murillo, and Jules Kounde as potential targets as they assess their options at the back.

Schlotterbeck is viewed as a candidate to strengthen the left side of the backline. With van Dijk and Joe Gomez both likely to leave next summer, the Reds are desperate to add more quality and experience to their backline.

Signing him would likely require a substantial financial commitment. Schlotterbeck penned a new deal earlier in the year, which runs until 2031; as a result, getting him out of Borussia Dortmund won’t be that straightforward for both Barcelona and Liverpool.

With both clubs targeting defensive reinforcements, Schlotterbeck could emerge as a key figure in the summer transfer market. Whether Barcelona or Liverpool are prepared to meet Dortmund’s demands may ultimately determine where the 26-year-old plays next season.