Real Madrid keen on signing Bukayo Saka, set to contact player

Real Madrid are preparing to explore the possibility of signing Bukayo Saka from Arsenal as they assess their attacking options ahead of the next transfer windows.

According to Fussball News, the Spanish giants have identified the England international as one of the Premier League forwards capable of making an immediate impact at the Santiago Bernabeu. Saka’s consistency, versatility and experience at the highest level have made him an attractive option as Real Madrid consider how to strengthen their forward line.

No formal negotiations have begun with Arsenal. However, Real Madrid are expected to establish contact with Saka’s representatives as they gather more information about his situation.

Real Madrid prepare Saka approach

Saka has become one of Arsenal’s most important players and remains central to Mikel Arteta’s plans. His ability to operate from the right flank, create chances and contribute goals makes him particularly valuable to a side that has built much of its attacking structure around his qualities.

Real Madrid’s interest comes amid uncertainty surrounding their own attacking depth. With injuries affecting key options and questions over the future of some squad players, the club are examining elite alternatives rather than waiting for problems to become more serious. Arsenal, however, have little reason to encourage a sale and Saka remains under contract and is considered a cornerstone of the club’s long-term project.

That means Real Madrid would face a significant financial challenge. Reports suggest Arsenal would demand at least €150-160 million before even considering negotiations, placing Saka among the most expensive potential targets in the European market. The 25-year-old has already accumulated 59 England caps, while his Premier League and Champions League experience would leave little adaptation period if he were to move to Spain.

Arsenal have every reason to stand firm

This is the sort of transfer that sounds tempting for Real Madrid but extremely difficult to execute as Saka is not simply another talented winger in Arsenal’s squad. He is one of the players around whom Arteta’s attacking structure has been built. Replacing his production, creativity and understanding with the North London club’s system would be considerably harder than simply finding another right-sided forward.

That is why the reported €150-160 million threshold makes sense from Arsenal’s perspective. If Real Madrid genuinely want to test their resolve, they would have to offer an amount capable of changing the conversation rather than merely starting it. For Saka, meanwhile, the appeal of Madrid would be obvious but Arsenal can offer him a team built around his qualities and a genuine opportunity to compete for major honours.

As things stand, Real Madrid can make the approach, but Arsenal should be under no pressure to entertain it. Unless Saka himself pushes for a move, the Gunners hold virtually all the leverage. The first contact may therefore be easy but convincing Arsenal to actually open the door could be an entirely different matter.