Tottenham planning surprise contract talks with Ben Davies

Tottenham are planning to hold contract renewal talks with veteran defender Ben Davies.

Ben Davies is set to hold contract talks with Tottenham over a new deal, as per Football Insider, with the 33-year-old defender potentially staying beyond summer 2027 despite expectations that he would leave at the end of the season.

The club wants to discuss the possibility of a further one-year deal before the current campaign concludes. The proposed talks represent a surprise given Davies’ limited involvement last season, but his experience as Tottenham’s longest-serving defender continues to make him a valued presence in the squad.

Davies is currently in his 13th season at Tottenham, having joined from Swansea City in 2014. He is the club’s longest-serving player, making more than 350 appearances across all competitions during his time in North London.

Davies has scored in both of his competitive appearances since the start of the current campaign, demonstrating that he can still contribute when called upon. The Wales international signed a one-year contract extension in June, despite managing just five appearances across all competitions during the previous campaign.

Many expected that agreement to be his final deal with Spurs, but his importance under De Zerbi could yet change the picture. While his role on the pitch may be more limited than earlier in his Tottenham career, his reliability and versatility remain assets.

Why De Zerbi wants Davies around beyond this season?

Manager Roberto De Zerbi could benefit from the defender’s leadership as he looks to improve Tottenham’s fortunes in the Premier League. Having spent more than a decade at the club, Davies understands its expectations and demands, making him an important presence in a squad that has undergone considerable change in recent transfer windows.

Tottenham have made several adjustments to their squad, particularly in defence, and retaining experienced players could help provide stability during the transition. Davies’ familiarity with the club and his ability to guide younger teammates may strengthen the case for keeping him beyond the current season.

His international experience adds further value. Davies has earned 104 caps for Wales, underlining his longevity at the highest level and the wealth of experience he could continue to offer.

However, any new agreement is likely to depend on Davies being comfortable with his role. Tottenham are keen to retain him as long as he remains happy with the opportunities available, rather than simply extending his stay for the sake of continuity. Both parties are expected to hold talks in the coming months.