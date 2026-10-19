Real Betis develop fears over Ez Abde future amid Premier League links.

Real Betis are increasingly aware that keeping Ez Abde beyond the current season could become a difficult task.

According to Fichajes, the Morocco international’s excellent form is attracting renewed attention from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has established himself as an important attacking player under Manuel Pellegrini, and his performances are now putting pressure on Betis to prepare for renewed approaches. With a €60 million release clause in his contract until 2029, the Spanish club have some protection, but they know interested Premier League sides have the financial muscle to test that valuation.

Everton already demonstrated their willingness to invest heavily last summer, submitting a package worth €43m including bonuses. Betis rejected the proposal, but with Newcastle United and Aston Villa also monitoring Abde, another approach could arrive in 2027.

Abde’s form is making him a hot commodity

Betis’ decision to reject Everton’s offer was understandable given Abde’s importance to Pellegrini’s attack. The winger enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, recording 14 goals and 13 assists across 42 appearances. His influence has continued into the new season, with his ability to beat defenders and create opportunities making him one of Betis’ most dangerous attacking outlets. A goal against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League provided another reminder that Abde can perform on the European stage.

That progression has inevitably increased his value and although Betis have no contractual pressure to sell, the €60m release clause means their ability to control negotiations could disappear if a suitor decides to activate it. Barcelona would also benefit from any major sale. The Catalan club retain 20% of Abde’s future transfer value, meaning a €60m departure would potentially leave €12m heading to Barcelona before any applicable adjustments.

Betis may have to choose between ambition and profit

As things stand, Betis should resist the temptation to sell Abde unless a Premier League club actually meets his €60m clause. The winger is now producing at a level that makes replacing him far more complicated than simply using the transfer fee to recruit another attacker.

The biggest danger for Betis is selling at the wrong moment. Abde is entering the stage of his career where his confidence, experience and physical maturity are coming together, and Pellegrini has already shown that he can get significant production from him. At the same time, €60m would represent enormous money for Betis, particularly when Barcelona are entitled to a share of the proceeds. If a club arrives with the full amount, the decision becomes much harder.

For now, though, Betis should be thinking about how to keep Abde rather than how to replace him. If his form continues, the real concern may not be whether Premier League clubs come calling, but whether they make an offer that leaves Betis with no realistic choice but to let him go.