Tottenham retain faith in James Maddison after injury horrors

Tottenham are prepared to remain patient with James Maddison as he works his way back to full fitness following a serious injury layoff.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham continue to have faith in James Maddison’s ability to recover from the serious injury he suffered more than a year ago. The club are ready to give the attacking midfielder time and support as he works towards returning to his best.

Tottenham identified a market opportunity in 2023 when Maddison became available at Leicester City and completed a £40 million move for the midfielder. Two productive seasons in North London saw the England international establish himself as an important figure in the team.

So far, Maddison has made 83 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 21 assists. However, he has also suffered several injury problems, most notably an anterior cruciate ligament tear during pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

After missing most of that season, Maddison made three substitute appearances towards the end of the campaign as Tottenham fought to avoid relegation. However, those late-season outings were not evidence of a player who had returned to full fitness, and doubts have emerged over his ability to contribute consistently in the long term.

Tottenham to stay patient with Maddison

Under Roberto De Zerbi this season, the English playmaker is yet to start a match, although he has made five appearances from the bench. The 29-year-old playmaker is still visibly working his way back to full fitness and match sharpness.

Maddison continues to build towards the fitness levels required to become a regular starter. There is a perception among some supporters that patience is running thin, with certain sections already concerned that the 29-year-old may never return to his best.

Tottenham are ready to remain patient and help Maddison regain his form and fitness, as the club are in no rush to decide the next phase of his future. Players often recover from serious injuries at different speeds, and the Englishman may simply be taking longer than expected. However, it is important for the club and the fans to continue supporting him as he works towards his best physical condition.