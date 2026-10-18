Real Madrid closely monitoring Chema Andres amid Brighton exploits

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on their former academy star, Chema Andres, who has been doing wonders in the Premier League.

Chema Andres has impressed in his first few outings for Brighton & Hove Albion, attracting the attention of his former club, Real Madrid, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 21-year-old joined Brighton from VfB Stuttgart on deadline day of the summer transfer window, and he has quickly begun making his mark in the Premier League. His first goal came during Brighton’s 3-0 victory over Arsenal on September 19, while he also impressed in the subsequent win against Sunderland, playing the full 90 minutes.

The Spaniard has accumulated over 200 minutes of Premier League action so far, starting thrice and contributing directly to two goals. Andres remains highly regarded by Real Madrid, where he spent seven years developing in the youth academy at Valdebebas.

The youngster’s departure has not damaged his relationship with the Spanish giants, and his progress in England could keep him in consideration for their future midfield plans. Andres’s development accelerated during his time in Germany.

The Spanish midfielder made 39 appearances for Stuttgart last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists as the club secured UEFA Champions League football. Those performances convinced Brighton to move for him during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Why Real Madrid could bring Andres back

Brighton signed Andres on a five-year contract to enhance their possession control and build-up play. Standing at 1.90 metres, the 21-year-old combines physical presence with an ability to read space, maintain his position and distribute the ball effectively.

The young Spaniard’s performances have established him as a balanced centre-midfield option, capable of both positional discipline and ball progression. Real Madrid’s interest is understandable given the competition Andres faced before leaving Spain.

Established players such as Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde made it difficult for him to secure regular first-team opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Spanish giants have been in the market for a midfielder since losing the race to sign Rodri who can help control the tempo of games, and they could consider bringing him back.

For now, Real Madrid will continue to monitor his development; any sustained impact in the Premier League could prompt Madrid to revisit their interest in their former academy graduate.