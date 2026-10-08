Manchester United ready to table bid to sign Youssouf Fofana in January

Manchester United are preparing an offer for AC Milan misfit Youssouf Fofana, who is enjoying an impressive loan spell at Sevilla.

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, Youssouf Fofana has quickly established himself at Sevilla and caught the attention of Manchester United’s sporting management. The Red Devils are understood to be looking for midfield reinforcements, and Fofana has emerged as a priority target.

The 27-year-old joined Sevilla on loan from AC Milan, who still own his registration after signing him from AS Monaco for €26 million in the summer of 2024. Fofana’s contract with the Serie A club runs until 2028, while his loan agreement with Sevilla is scheduled to remain in place until June 30, 2027.

Manchester United could snatch Fofana away from Sevilla mid-season

However, Manchester United’s long-standing interest could create a complicated situation for all three clubs. Fofana’s loan deal does not include an option to buy, meaning Sevilla currently have an agreement to keep him until the summer of 2027.

If Milan decide to accept a major offer from Manchester United in January, they would have to terminate the existing loan agreement early. That could force the Rossoneri to pay significant compensation to Sevilla for ending the arrangement before its scheduled conclusion.

Despite the growing interest from England, Sevilla remain calm about Fofana’s future. The Andalusian outfit are confident that the midfielder is focused on continuing to play regularly and establish himself as an undisputed starter at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The Frenchman’s immediate impact at Sevilla is notable after his struggles at AC Milan. Manchester United now see him as a midfielder who could provide greater depth and experience in midfield. While they did add three new faces to their midfield in the summer, Carrick does not seem to believe that it would be enough.

Their disappointing start to the season certainly suggests they need more quality despite signing multiple midfielders in the summer. For Manchester United, the situation could ultimately come down to how much they are prepared to spend, considering their limited budget, per reports.

A substantial January bid could tempt Milan into considering an early termination, although Sevilla would also need to be compensated for losing one of their key players. Manchester United are ready to test the situation with a firm offer, but success will depend on AC Milan, Sevilla, and Fofana’s own preference.