Barcelona rival Arsenal, Chelsea in Justin Ejodamen pursuit

Barcelona have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in tracking Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Justin Ejodamen, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the 15-year-old is already regarded as one of the most intriguing midfield prospects in Europe.

The teenager has drawn comparisons with Jude Bellingham, although his age means any immediate transfer remains impossible, leaving the clubs to focus on monitoring his development and building relationships. Ejodamen’s emergence has attracted serious attention despite his limited experience at senior level.

Arsenal are among the clubs most impressed by Ejodamen’s progress, while Chelsea have also followed him closely. The interest from both Premier League clubs fits their respective approaches to youth recruitment. Arsenal have increasingly looked to identify high-ceiling players before their values explode, while Chelsea’s extensive scouting network continues to focus heavily on emerging talent.

However, neither club can simply accelerate the process. Ejodamen turns 16 in April 2027, but Brexit regulations make the situation particularly complicated for English clubs. While certain European clubs can pursue international transfers from the age of 16, Premier League sides generally have to wait until a player turns 18 and that means Arsenal and Chelsea are effectively playing a long game.

Barcelona pose a serious threat

Barcelona’s involvement could make that wait considerably more interesting as the Catalan club have reportedly built detailed reports on Ejodamen and have instructed scouts to follow him both at Dortmund youth level and with Italy’s Under-16 side.

The teenager’s style has already prompted comparisons with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. While those comparisons should be treated cautiously given his age, his potential is clearly attracting attention from clubs accustomed to developing elite midfielders.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are determined to keep control of the player’s development. The German club have an established reputation for giving young players a pathway into senior football and are expected to offer Ejodamen a long-term contract around his 16th birthday.

The Bellingham comparison is inevitably going to generate headlines, but Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea should be judged on what Ejodamen becomes rather than what he is being compared with at 15. Dortmund have already shown they can provide exactly the kind of environment a teenager needs, and there is a strong argument for staying put and developing before making a huge career move. Barcelona’s interest is nevertheless fascinating because the club have traditionally valued technically gifted midfielders who can grow within their footballing structure.

Arsenal could offer a similarly attractive pathway, while Chelsea’s sheer investment in youth gives them another compelling option. For now, though, this is less a transfer race and more a battle to establish relationships. The club that eventually wins it will need to convince Ejodamen that development, not reputation, comes first.