Roberto De Zerbi pushing Tottenham to sign Kaoru Mitoma, Liverpool also keen

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a potential destination for Kaoru Mitoma, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Roberto De Zerbi is keen on a reunion with the Brighton winger. Liverpool are also monitoring the Japan international, whose contract at the Amex expires in June 2027 and whose future is becoming increasingly uncertain.

Mitoma signed a four-year extension in October 2023, reportedly earning around £80,000 a week, but negotiations over another deal have stalled. Brighton now face a decision over whether to cash in during January or risk losing one of their most valuable attacking players for nothing next summer.

De Zerbi connection could be an advantage

The relationship between Mitoma and De Zerbi could give Tottenham an interesting advantage a the Italian coach worked with the winger at Brighton and knows exactly how to use his strengths. Mitoma’s ability to receive the ball wide, drive inside and attack defenders at speed made him one of the standout performers under De Zerbi, and Spurs could see a reunion as a relatively straightforward way of adding another established Premier League attacker.

Tottenham’s form has not improved significantly despite De Zerbi’s considerable investment, making January recruitment increasingly important. If Brighton lower their demands because of Mitoma’s contract situation, Spurs could have an opportunity.

However, Liverpool’s interest should not be underestimated as the Reds admired Mitoma before his move from Kawasaki Frontale and have continued to monitor his situation. His ability to operate from either flank would provide additional attacking flexibility, while his Premier League experience would reduce the adaptation period normally associated with an overseas signing.

Brighton face a difficult decision

Several Champions League clubs have reportedly explored the possibility of signing Mitoma on a free transfer, with Bayern Munich among the names most frequently linked. Atletico Madrid and clubs in Turkey have also shown interest at various stages.

For Brighton, January could therefore represent the final opportunity to generate a meaningful transfer fee. Mitoma’s fitness complicates matters. A hamstring injury ended his 2025/26 campaign and kept him out of the World Cup, while Hürzeler has taken a cautious approach to his recovery. His form and fitness before January could ultimately determine whether clubs are prepared to make an immediate investment.

Mitoma is an intereting opportunity because the situation is about more than simply signing another winger. At his best, he gives a team something difficult to manufacture: genuine one-v-one threat combined with the intelligence to attack space without constantly needing the ball at his feet. That makes the De Zerbi-Tottenham connection particularly interesting.

The Spurs boss already understands how to maximise Mitoma’s qualities, so there would be little tactical guesswork involved. Liverpool, though, may offer a different attraction. Their need for attacking depth and Mitoma’s ability to play on either side could make him a natural squad fit. The biggest question is his fitness and if Brighton cannot get him back to his best quickly, clubs may prefer to wait until the summer and secure him without a transfer fee.