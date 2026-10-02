Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United keen on signing Charalampos Kostoulas

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion striker Charalampos Kostoulas after his impressive start to the 2026/27 campaign.

According to a report by Fichajes, Charalmpos Kostoulas has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs with his exploits for Brighton & Hove Albion. The 19-year-old has significantly improved his output this season, prompting growing interest in England and beyond.

Brighton reportedly value the Greece international at €60-70 million, a substantial increase on the €35m they paid Olympiacos for him in 2025. Newcastle United and Inter Milan are also keeping tabs on his development.

Charalampos Kostoulas thriving at Brighton

Kostoulas endured a relatively modest first season in England, registering two goals and one assist in 21 Premier League appearances. His second campaign has started very differently. The forward has produced four goals and three assists in eight appearances across competitions so far, including an influential display against Arsenal on September 19. Brighton defeated the Gunners 3-0, with Kostoulas scoring once and providing an assist.

That performance is particularly relevant given Arsenal’s long-standing interest. The Greek has demonstrated that he can operate as a central striker while also contributing creatively, making him an intriguing option for clubs searching for a young forward capable of developing into a leading attacker.

Brighton, meanwhile, have little reason to rush into a sale as Kostoulas is contracted until June 2030, giving the club significant negotiating power. His current market valuation is reportedly considerably below Brighton’s €60-70 million asking price, meaning any interested club would have to decide whether his recent development justifies a substantial premium.

Premier League giants circle

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle are all understood to be monitoring the situation. Chelsea’s interest is particularly notable, having previously shown an appreciation for Kostoulas before he chose Brighton in 2025. However, the continued pursuit is intriguing, considering Xabi Alonso has three strikers in his squad.

Manchester United, meanwhile, could do with a striker, considering Joshua Zirkzee’s struggles at Old Trafford. The Red Devils need a credible alternative to Benjamin Sesko, particularly with the Slovenian international struggling with persistent fitness issues. Kostoulas is an interesting case because the numbers suggest his value could be moving faster than his reputation.

Brighton paid €35 million for a teenager with potential, and his early-season production now gives them an opportunity to demand considerably more. For Arsenal, Chelsea, or United, the attraction is obvious: a 19-year-old forward already adapting to Premier League football offers a different proposition from an untested overseas prospect.

But €60-70 million would represent a significant commitment after just one genuinely productive stretch. The most important question is whether Kostoulas can sustain this level rather than simply enjoying a hot start. If he does, Brighton’s valuation will become easier to understand. If not, interested clubs may feel they are being asked to pay for potential rather than established production.