Liverpool leapfrog Arsenal, Manchester United in Nicolas Scotti race

Liverpool have leapfrogged Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Uruguayan attacking sensation Nicolas Scotti.

Liverpool have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Defensor Sporting winger Nicolas Scotti, with Arsenal and Manchester United also tracking the South American prospect.

The 16-year-old Uruguayan youth international has already broken into senior football and is regarded as one of the most exciting talents emerging from the country.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have been the most prominent European club monitoring Scotti in recent days as interest in the teenager continues to grow.

Scotti has made six first-team appearances for Defensor Sporting and has also represented Uruguay at youth level, featuring twice for the country’s Under-18 side with one goal to his name.

Primarily a right-sided attacker, Scotti can operate on either flank and has attracted attention for his pace, technical ability and composure. He is seen as a potential world-class prospect if he continues on his current trajectory.

English clubs could look for a pre-contract with Scotti

Liverpool are not alone in recognising his qualities. Arsenal and Manchester United are also credited with an interest, with both Premier League clubs looking to add further quality to their youth setups.

The competition does not end there, with Brazilian giants Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro having made enquiries. Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring Scotti, continuing their established focus on identifying promising young talent from South America.

Liverpool’s focus on promising South American youth aligns with their established recruitment model. Scotti’s release clause is reportedly worth around $8 million (£6m), although Defensor Sporting’s financial position could allow a potential suitor to negotiate a lower fee.

The £6m release clause could attract any of the interested parties, particularly given the belief that his value could increase significantly as he develops. However, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United face an important obstacle if they want to bring Scotti to England.

FIFA regulations prevent overseas players under the age of 18 from joining UK clubs, meaning a permanent move is not currently possible. A pre-contract agreement with a European club could therefore be the most realistic route.

Scotti will turn 18 in November 2027, when he becomes eligible for a permanent transfer, setting a clear timeline for the clubs involved to finalise their approaches. For now, the teenager will continue gaining senior experience at Defensor Sporting while developing with Uruguay’s youth teams.