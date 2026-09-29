Leeds United pause contract talks with Ilia Gruev, player stance revealed

Leeds United have yet to make significant progress on a new contract for Ilia Gruev.

However, the midfielder is determined to force his way back into Daniel Farke’s plans, according to a report by TEAMtalk. With his current deal expiring in June 2027, Leeds are monitoring his performances and fitness before deciding whether to formally step up negotiations.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds from Werder Bremen in 2023 for around £5.1 million and has since made 86 appearances. His standing at the club, however, has changed considerably after an injury disrupted his momentum.

Ilia Gruev faces battle for Leeds midfield role

Gruev has not featured for the Leeds United first team since April, although his recovery is now gathering pace. The Bulgaria international returned to action with the Under-21s earlier this month before making the bench against Crystal Palace. He then completed 90 minutes for Bulgaria against Luxembourg, providing an important test of his match fitness.

That timing could work in his favour as Leeds have enjoyed a strong start, but competition for midfield places is fierce. Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu currently appear to be ahead of Gruev in the pecking order, meaning simply returning to fitness will not guarantee him a starting role. He will need to convince Farke that his technical quality, passing range and work-rate can add something different to the side.

Leeds keeping options open

The contract situation is therefore unlikely to be resolved immediately and Gruev remains happy at Elland Road and has previously spoken positively about Leeds and their ambitions. His preference is understood to be staying, but regular football will naturally be an important part of that decision.

Leeds, meanwhile, can afford to wait. Gruev will be able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January if his situation remains unresolved, but the club are not believed to be rushing into a decision.

This feels like a situation that could change very quickly. Gruev does not necessarily need to displace Ampadu or Tanaka immediately; he needs to give Farke a reason to reconsider his place in the rotation. His ability to dictate play and keep possession could become particularly valuable during a long Premier League campaign, when injuries and fatigue inevitably alter the midfield picture.

The biggest question is whether Leeds still see him as an important part of their next stage. From the player’s perspective, wanting to stay is one thing, but wanting to play regularly is equally understandable at 26. A strong return over the next month could therefore solve both problems. Gruev has an opportunity now to regain full fitness, force his way into the team and make Leeds think twice about letting his contract situation drift.