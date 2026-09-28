Manchester United make decision on Michael Carrick future, reason revealed.

Manchester United have made a decision on Michael Carrick future, reason revealed as the Red Devils’ boss faces the music after a poor start.

Manchester United have no immediate plans to sack Michael Carrick despite their difficult start to the season, according to Football Insider. The 45-year-old remains under pressure after United’s inconsistent results, but the club’s hierarchy believes he deserves more time to reverse the situation rather than becoming the latest manager to leave Old Trafford prematurely.

There are two significant reasons behind that stance namely Carrick’s success as interim boss last season and United’s growing reluctance to repeat a cycle of managerial upheaval.

Credit in the bank?

Carrick’s position would look considerably weaker without what happened last season. After taking temporary charge, he guided Manchester United to 11 wins in 16 matches and helped secure a third-place Premier League finish and Champions League qualification. That run played a major role in the decision to hand him the permanent job in May.

His current record has been far less convincing, with United sitting 12th and managing only two wins in seven games across all competitions. Even so, a report by Football Insider has suggested there is no appetite for a knee-jerk decision. The club want Carrick to rediscover the form and confidence that made him the preferred long-term option in the first place.

Manchester United desperate to avoid another reset

There is also a broader issue influencing the decision as Carrick is the third permanent manager appointed by United since INEOS took control in 2024, following Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim. Neither was able to establish a lasting project at Old Trafford.

Those changes have also proved extremely expensive. Ten Hag and his coaching staff reportedly received around £15 million following their dismissal, while United faced a compensation bill of approximately £16.7 million when Amorim and his staff were removed in January 2026. The message from the current hierarchy appears that results matter, but another managerial reset is not something they want to pursue unless absolutely necessary.

Manchester United’s decision to keep Carrick is understandable, but it also puts the manager in a difficult position. Last season’s interim spell cannot provide unlimited protection if performances continue to deteriorate. At the same time, repeatedly changing managers has clearly done little to establish the consistency United need.

Carrick at least has the advantage of knowing the club, the squad and the expectations that come with the job. More importantly, he has already shown that he can get a tune out of this group. The challenge now is reproducing that level over a sustained period. United should not confuse patience with ignoring poor results, though.

Carrick needs to show that the problems are temporary and that his tactical ideas can translate into consistent performances. The coming weeks could therefore be less about saving his job and more about proving why he was given it in the first place.