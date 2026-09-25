Chelsea expect to sell Robert Sanchez next summer.

Chelsea are expected to pursue a permanent sale of Robert Sanchez next summer, despite the goalkeeper currently being on loan at Como.

Robert Sanchez departed from Stamford Bridge during the final hours of the summer window after falling down the pecking order in West London in the wake of a calamitous start to the 2026/27 season. His agreement with Como does not contain a mandatory purchase obligation, meaning he could technically return to Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

However, acording to a report by the Daily Mail, the West London club’s current intention is reportedly to find a permanent buyer for the 28-year-old.

Chelsea planning for life without Sanchez

Sanchez joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2023 for £25 million and has since gone on to make 112 appearances for the club. He was also part of the squads that lifted the UEFA Co nference League and FIFA Club World Cup. The Spaniard’s future became increasingly uncertain following a difficult spell in the Premier League, eventually resulting in his move to Italy.

Chelsea have already strengthened their goalkeeping department with the arrival of Emiliano Martinez on a three-year contract, including an option for an additional season. They also have considerable expectations surrounding 21-year-old Mike Penders, who has been expected to receive more game time this term. That combination has made a Sanchez return increasingly difficult to envisage.

Como provide Sanchez with a fresh opportunity

For Sanchez, the move to Como offers an opportunity to rebuild his reputation away from the pressure of Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard made his first start for the Serie A side against Parma after initially finding himself out of the starting XI.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has welcomed the competition between his goalkeepers and highlighted Sanchez’s experience at the highest level. The former Chelsea playmaker also praised the opportunity to work with a goalkeeper accustomed to playing under intense expectations.

Chelsea’s goalkeeping plans point towards Sanchez having a future away from Stamford Bridge. Martinez provides experience, while Penders represents a younger option the club can develop over the long term. Much will now depend on Sanchez’s performances at Como. A consistent campaign in Italy would strengthen his prospects of securing a permanent move next summer and allow Chelsea to bring a difficult chapter to a definitive close.