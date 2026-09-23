Barcelona lose battle to sign Mikel Arteta after Arsenal renewal

Barcelona’s search for their next managerial solution has seemingly hit another roadblock, with Mikel Arteta set to remain at Arsenal after reaching an agreement on a new contract.

The Catalan giants had reportedly been keeping an eye on the Spanish coach as a potential future option, but that possibility has now moved further away. Arteta has agreed to extend his stay in north London, with the deal also set to cover his coaching staff.

The agreement is yet to be formally announced, but a report by Fichajes has revealed that the terms are in place. For Barcelona, that effectively removes one of the most prominent names they could have considered should they eventually look for a change on the touchline.

Mikel Arteta commits future to Arsenal

Arteta’s decision comes after months of discussions over his future. His previous contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, creating some uncertainty around his long-term position at the Emirates and that uncertainty has now been resolved. The timing is significant given what Arteta achieved last season. Arsenal won the 2025-26 Premier League title, ending their 22-year wait for the championship and further strengthening the Spaniard’s position within the club.

Arteta had also made his intentions relatively clear earlier this year, expressing a desire to continue working at Arsenal. The latest agreement now provides the formal framework for that continued relationship. For Barcelona, there is little immediate reason to pursue the matter further. Hansi Flick remains under contract until June 2028, with an additional option, meaning the club already have their current project secured for the foreseeable future.

Barcelona’s Arteta option disappears

Arteta’s renewal does not necessarily mean Barcelona could never pursue him, but it makes any move in the short term considerably more complicated. The 44-year-old has now spent more than seven years at Arsenal, first as Pep Guardiola’s assistant before taking over as head coach in 2019. His long-term development at the club has turned him into one of the most established Spanish coaches working in England.

Barcelona therefore appear set to continue with Flick rather than having Arteta as an immediately available alternative. Arteta’s renewal is an important piece of business for Arsenal, particularly after the success of the previous campaign. More importantly, it removes one potential complication from Barcelona’s long-term planning.

For now, the situation is fairly straightforward as Arteta has chosen continuity at Arsenal, while Barcelona already have Flick tied down for several more seasons. That means any discussion surrounding a possible Arteta move to Catalonia is likely to remain just that for the foreseeable future.