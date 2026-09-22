Barcelona revive interest in Harry Kane, Manchester United also keen

Barcelona are still interested in Harry Kane, and alongside Manchester United, they are keeping tabs on the striker’s contract situation with Bayern Munich.

According to the Spanish news site Fichajes, Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Harry Kane’s contract situation at Bayern Munich, with Manchester United also monitoring developments. While the Bundesliga champions are confident of a renewal and reports suggest Kane is also inclined to sign fresh terms, pressure from Barcelona and Manchester United could influence the outcome of the talks.

Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich has been extremely successful, with the England captain continuing to break records in Germany. The most recent was surpassing Dieter Muller’s record for the fastest 100 league goals, with Kane achieving the feat in only 98 Bundesliga matches.

This success has made him one of Europe’s most coveted forwards, explaining why Bayern Munich remain confident of securing his renewal and why rival clubs remain circling.

Yet Barcelona have been angling to bring Kane in since late last year, while Manchester United are also keen. Football Insider reported the latter’s interest in the England captain, with the Red Devils keeping close tabs on how his contract-renewal talks progress with Bayern Munich.

Barcelona need a new No. 9

The goalscoring form of Raphinha has dominated the talk of La Liga, with the Brazilian filling the No. 9 role for Barcelona since the departure of Robert Lewandowski in the summer. However, the club are planning a long-term option in the centre-forward role following their failure to sign Julian Alvarez in the summer.

Barcelona are expected to pursue Alvarez in future transfer windows, although should Atletico Madrid continue to block an exit to Barcelona, they could accelerate moves for alternatives. Kane is certainly a major alternative on their list, and one they could potentially look to sign next year if he does not renew with Bayern Munich, as the English striker’s contract ends next summer.

How are Manchester United placed in the Harry Kane race?

Manchester United had been linked with Kane earlier, and they have had an interest even when the striker was at Tottenham. The upcoming period could provide clarity on whether they have a chance to sign him for nothing next summer, but the chances are remote, especially if Kane renews with Bayern Munich.

Manchester United could offer Kane a platform to chase Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record. However, there is no indication that the record-breaking Bayern Munich star is eager to play in England anytime soon, as his renewal talks appear on track. The next six months will clarify whether Bayern retain their leading goal-scorer.