Arsenal join Chelsea, Liverpool in Kevin Filling chase

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all closely monitoring the performances of Swedish teenager Kevin Filling at AIK, with a potential approach possible in the near future.

According to Caught Offside, the teenage Swedish attacker is attracting considerable interest from several top Premier League clubs. Scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool have watched him in action and could continue to monitor his progress over the coming months, with a potential approach to AIK expected in the future.

Kevin Filling may not yet be a familiar name among supporters of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, but scouts from some of England’s top teams are already watching him closely. The 1.85m-tall teenager has become a regular for Swedish club AIK, making 31 senior appearances while recording 10 goals and assists, across all competitions so far.

The striker’s strength, pace, and ability to play in different positions have made him an attractive option for clubs hoping to sign a top young talent before his value increases. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are among the clubs interested, as they look to recruit a player who could be closer to first-team involvement than a typical academy prospect, as AIK could potentially consider a fee approaching €25 million for the teenager.

Will Kevin Filling move to the Premier League?

The 2008-born attacking prospect has attracted scouts to Stockholm as he continues to feature for AIK. Arsenal recently signed Igor Tyjon from Blackburn Rovers and are looking at young strikers who fit the profile of a project signing. Should Filling join the Gunners, he could be viewed as a player closer to Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

Chelsea also reportedly view him as a project signing, which could indicate a plan to integrate Filling into the senior setup sooner rather than later. Liverpool’s situation is different, as the club would reportedly prefer him to begin with the academy before eventually progressing into the first-team structure.

As things stand, none of Arsenal, Chelsea, or Liverpool have made an offer or formal approach to AIK for Filling. However, should the teenage attacking sensation continue to impress with his mature performances, developments could occur ahead of the January transfer window. A move to the Premier League could prove an attractive proposition for the young Swedish striker.