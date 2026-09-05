Liverpool, Manchester United retain interest in Mateus Mane after failed summer move

Liverpool and Manchester United remain keen on acquiring the services of Wolves’ teenage attacking sensation, Mateus Mane.

Liverpool and Manchester United remain interested in signing Mateus Mane, with both Premier League clubs having held conversations with Wolves.

According to TEAMtalk, both Premier League giants held conversations with Wolves over a possible deal for the 18-year-old, with Liverpool making contact during the final days of the window to explore whether an agreement could be reached.

The Reds considered Mane as both a permanent signing and a potential deal that would have seen the forward return to Wolves on loan for the remainder of the 2026/27 seaon. However, the Black Country outfit were adamant that the youngster was not available.

Mane staying at Molineux makes a lot of sense

The teenage attacking prospect was not pushing to leave Molineux. While he would have been open to a move had Wolves been prepared to sanction one, the player and his representatives believe his development would benefit most from spending the season with the EFLL Championship club.

Wolves are aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League, and Mane is expected to play a much more prominent role in that push. The teenager has already been involved in all six of their fixtures this season and has accumulated more than 400 minutes thus far.

Mane enjoyed a productive first full season with the Wolves first team despite the Midlands club’s relegation from the Premier League. He featured in 27 league matches, playing close to 1,800 minutes and contributing to five goals.

His performances were enough to attract widespread attention from Premier League clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester United among those monitoring his development extensively throughout 2026.

Despite Wolves’ relegation, there has been no indication that the club are considering cashing in on the teenager. Their current plan is for Mane to remain at Molineux, earn regular first-team minutes and develop into an increasingly important player during their promotion push.

Liverpool and Manchester United therefore appear willing to wait. Liverpool’s interest is a byproduct of the urgency to bolster the quality of the attack after the departure of Mohamed Salah, while Manchester United need options on the flanks. Both clubs believe he has the potential to excel at the highest level, but Wolves remain committed to keeping him at Molineux for their promotion push.