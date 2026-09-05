Barcelona, Atletico Madrid eyeing Bubacarr Jallow swoop

Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen on signing 14-year-old Arsenal wonderkid Bubacarr Jallow.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering moves for Arsenal teenage winger Bubacarr Jallow, according to a report by Football Insider. Both clubs are monitoring Jallow’s situation at the Emirates after the youngster made a significant jump in the North London club’s youth setup.

The teenager has recently trained with both Arsenal’s Under-18 and Under-21 squads, catching the attention of coaches and senior staff. Internally, the North London club regard him as a future attacking threat capable of stepping into first-team contention.

At 14, Jallow remains ineligible to sign a professional contract with Arsenal, leaving the Gunners with limited scope for long-term security and creating an opening for ambitious rivals. Mikel Arteta’s team believe Jallow has exceptional potential and are keen to accelerate his development after seeing him perform against players considerably older than himself.

Jallow is believed to be at the centre of a tug-of-war between England and Spain, with both countries attempting to include him in their Under-15 squads. His international eligibility has therefore added another layer to the interest surrounding one of Arsenal’s most promising academy prospects.

European giants want to lure Jallow away

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s interest offers contrasting appeals. Barcelona’s La Masia academy and reputation for developing elite youth provide one draw, while Atletico Madrid’s promise of a clearer pathway to senior football offers an alternative attraction. Both approaches could appeal to Jallow and his representatives.

Arsenal, however, are determined to keep hold of the youngster. The club have increasingly prioritised academy development in recent years, with Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman providing evidence of the pathway available to young players at the Emirates.

Dowman made his Arsenal first-team debut at 15, demonstrating the club’s willingness to fast-track exceptional academy talent into senior football. This precedent suggests that Jallow could be accelerated into contention if he continues to develop at a similar pace.

Jallow has drawn comparisons with Neymar because of his flair, close control and ability to take on defenders. At just 14, however, it is far too early to make any major assessments about what he could go on to achieve. Nevertheless, the winger has already shown considerable promise and has clearly caught the attention of those around him.