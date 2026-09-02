Aidan Borland set to join Accrington Stanley as loan deal agreed

Aidan Borland is set to join lower-league side Accrington Stanley on loan to gain experience during the upcoming season.

According to The Athletic, Aidan Borland is set to leave Aston Villa temporarily and join League Two side Accrington Stanley on loan for the upcoming season. The talented midfielder is seen as a big part of the club’s future, and returning to League Two is viewed as the right step for the next phase of his development.

Aidan Borland is viewed by Aston Villa fans as a talented midfielder who could become a big part of the club’s future. At the moment, however, the first-team coaches do not view him as a ready-made option for their midfield, meaning the club are prepared to loan him out for another season.

A year ago, the West Midlands club agreed a new five-year deal with the player, meaning they have plenty of time to bring his game up to a level that suits the first-team plans. At present, the 19-year-old Aston Villa prodigy is set for another loan spell in the lower leagues of English football.

Accrington Stanley to sign Aidan Borland

Aston Villa sent Borland on loan to Swindon Town in the winter transfer window, which was his first opportunity to experience regular senior football. He had played all but one of his senior matches from the bench for Unai Emery’s side during the 2024/25 season in the EFL Cup, but featured no further thereafter.

At Swindon Town in League Two, Borland managed 18 appearances across all competitions, which may have helped him understand the demands of playing regularly in a first-team setup. He is now set for another spell in League Two, only this time Accrington Stanley are set to sign him on a season-long loan deal.

Ideally, it would have been better to improve the player’s level and perhaps loan him to a League One club. However, a return to League Two is probably seen as the right step for the 19-year-old Aston Villa prodigy, given his familiarity with the division and the potential to improve his game there.

The Villans clearly view Borland as part of the club’s future, and given that they still have time to manage his development, a loan is seen as the right decision at this point. It remains to be seen how he performs with Accrington Stanley during the current season, as the player will hope to do enough to earn a place in Emery’s first-team squad next season.