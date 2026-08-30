Jamie Gittens set for Chelsea stay amid AS Roma links

AS Roma have received a massive setback in their pursuit of 22-year-old English winger Jamie Gittens, with Chelsea’s stance becoming clear.

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens is set to remain at Stamford Bridge this summer despite strong interest from AS Roma, with new manager Xabi Alonso viewing the 22-year-old as part of his first-team plans for the season.

According to Sky Sports, Gittens will not leave Chelsea on loan before the summer transfer window closes, dealing a significant blow to AS Roma’s efforts to strengthen their attack. The Serie A giants had identified the English youth international as a potential solution to their shortage of options on the left flank.

Gittens joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund last summer in a deal worth £51.5 million, arriving in London with considerable expectations after impressing in Germany. However, his first season with the Blues failed to produce the impact many had anticipated.

The young winger made 27 appearances across competitions but managed only six goal contributions while playing just over 1,000 minutes. His campaign was disrupted by a hamstring injury, which prevented him from establishing himself as a regular starter.

AS Roma will have to look at alternatives

Despite those difficulties, Alonso has shown faith in Gittens. The youngster made his first competitive appearance of the new campaign as a substitute against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup. His involvement was an early indication that he remains part of the new manager’s plans.

That stance has now effectively closed the door on AS Roma’s pursuit, at least in the form of a loan deal. The Serie A club’s interest in Gittens was understandable given their situation on the flank.

Bryan Zaragoza returned to Bayern Munich following the conclusion of his loan spell, while experienced forward Stephan El Shaarawy has also left the club. The duo’s departure has left a void that needs to be filled. Additionally, Matias Soule faces an uncertain future at Stadio Olimpico.

Gittens is understood to have been viewed as an attractive candidate because of his pace, direct running and ability to attack defenders one-on-one. His profile could have given Roma another dimension on the left-side position.

However, Chelsea’s decision means Roma will now have to look elsewhere. For Gittens, the continued faith from Alonso offers an opportunity to prove that his £51.5 million price tag was not misplaced. His first campaign in England was underwhelming, but the new season gives him a chance to reset under a manager who backs his potential to deliver greater impact.