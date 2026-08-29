Ipswich Town eyeing late move for Wilson Odobert, Tottenham unlikely to sell

Tottenham Hotspur are approaching the final days of the transfer window with several attacking options competing for places in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

One player whose situation has drawn attention is Wilson Odobert, particularly after Ipswich Town were linked with a late move for the 21-year-old winger. However, according to Football Insider, Tottenham are not expecting Odobert to leave before the deadline, with his ongoing recovery from a serious knee injury effectively ruling out a transfer.

Odobert remains focused on ACL recovery

The French attacker suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament against Newcastle United in February and subsequently underwent surgery. He has remained unavailable since then, although his rehabilitation has progressed to the point where he is back on the grass and working with the ball.

Despite that progress, Odobert is still some distance from being ready for competitive action. Football Insider reports that he could require another two to three months before reaching full match fitness, making any immediate transfer particularly difficult. A move would therefore represent a significant risk for an interested club, especially with Odobert unable to contribute straight away.

Ipswich interest unlikely to lead to a late deal

Ipswich Town have been credited with interest as they assess possible additions before the window shuts, but Tottenham’s current stance and Odobert’s fitness situation mean a late agreement appears unlikely.

The young winger also remains part of De Zerbi’s longer-term plans and before his injury, Odobert showed encouraging flashes of his ability and recorded two goals and four assists in 33 appearances last season. Competition for attacking places at Spurs has increased during the summer, but his pace and versatility could still make him an important option once he returns.

For now, Tottenham’s priority is allowing the youngster to complete his rehabilitation rather than considering offers for his services. Ipswich’s interest is understandable, but this is probably the wrong window for a move.

Odobert remains a talented young attacker, yet signing a player who may not be match-ready for another few months would be a major gamble for a promoted club. Tottenham have little reason to force the situation either and if the Frenchman returns strongly and struggles for regular minutes later in the season, his future could become a genuine discussion again. For now, though, staying in north London and completing his recovery looks by far the most sensible outcome.