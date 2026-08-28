Dan Gore set to join Luton Town as deal agreed

Manchester United are preparing to sanction another temporary departure for Dan Gore as the highly-rated midfielder looks to build on an impressive spell away from Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has reached a stage of his development where consistent senior football is increasingly important, particularly after demonstrating his capabilities during his time with Rotherham United.

Rather than keeping Gore on the fringes of the first-team squad, Manchester United appear ready to give the academy graduate another opportunity to play regularly and his next destination has now been decided.

Luton agree loan deal for Dan Gore

According to Nathan Salt via X, Gore is set to join Luton Town on loan, with the League One club securing the midfielder as part of their promotion push. Luton boss Jack Wilshere is understood to have specifically targeted the Manchester United youngster, viewing him as a player capable of strengthening his midfield for the campaign ahead.

The move comes after Gore enjoyed an excellent spell with Rotherham, where his performances earned him the club’s Player of the Season award. That experience represented an important breakthrough for a player who had previously seen loan spells disrupted and now appears ready for another full season of senior football.

For Luton, his arrival provides a young midfielder who already has experience of the demands of the English lower leagues and has shown he can become an influential figure at that level.

Wilshere targets Gore for promotion push

Luton Town’s interest is particularly significant because Luton are attempting to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion from League One. Gore’s qualities in midfield and the experience gained at Rotherham could make him an important part of that project rather than simply another developmental loan signing.

Manchester United will also hope the move allows their academy graduate to continue accumulating substantial first-team minutes. At 21, another season playing regularly should provide a much clearer indication of whether Gore can eventually force his way into the senior picture at Old Trafford.

This feels like the logical next step for Gore after his success with Rotherham. Winning a Player of the Season award demonstrates that he did more than simply accumulate minutes on loan, he made a genuine impact.

Luton should provide another competitive environment, while Wilshere’s specific desire to bring him into a promotion-chasing side suggests Gore will have an important role. For Manchester United, the objective is now straightforward, to allow one of their homegrown midfielders to play regularly and see whether another productive season can push him closer to the level required at Old Trafford.