Hamburger SV director travels to London to seal Fabio Vieira deal

Hamburger SV chief has travelled to London as they look to complete the signing of Arsenal attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Hamburger SV sporting director Claus Costa has travelled to London in an attempt to revive the club’s hopes of signing Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira before the transfer window closes.

According to Hamburger Abendblat via Sport Witness, Costa made the trip earlier this week and held discussions with Arsenal’s hierarchy, including sporting director Andrea Berta, as HSV look to find a breakthrough in negotiations for the 26-year-old.

HSV have reportedly offered just under €10 million for Vieira, but Arsenal have rejected the proposal and are waiting for a significantly higher bid before considering his departure. The Gunners are understood to be hoping another interested club enters the race with a more attractive offer.

Desperate attempts to sign Viera might not be enough

Costa’s visit was aimed at making Hamburg’s intentions clear to Vieira himself, a significant gesture given the midfielder’s desire to return. The playmaker spent last season on loan with HSV and enjoyed a productive campaign, becoming an important part of the team and rebuilding his reputation after a difficult spell at Arsenal.

Vieira made 31 appearances in Germany, contributing towards 13 goals. His performances were enough to convince Hamburg that they should attempt to make his move permanent, despite Arsenal’s reluctance to accept their current offer.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder joined Arsenal from FC Porto in 2022 in a deal worth €40 million, but has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Emirates. His loan spell in Germany provided a much-needed opportunity to play consistently, and he now appears keen to continue his career away from North London.

Vieira’s willingness to return to Hamburg represents a major advantage for the Bundesliga side. However, the player’s preference may not be enough to force through a deal. Costa’s London trip was as much about persuasion as negotiation. HSV want Vieira back, and the player reportedly wants the same, but the Gunners’ valuation remains the biggest obstacle.

If another club does not come forward with a better offer in the final days of the summer transfer window, things could get interesting. However, as things stand, the German outfit are nowhere close to striking a deal with Arsenal.