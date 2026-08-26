Crystal Palace ready to accept loan bids for Matheus Franca

Crystal Palace are open to loan offers for Matheus Franca before the transfer deadline, though interest remains limited.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are open to loan offers for Matheus Franca. The Eagles are open to considering loan approaches for the out-of-favour Brazilian midfielder, who has struggled to establish himself since he arrived in 2023.

Franca was signed as a promising young star for the future, with Crystal Palace paying a fee reaching £26 million to Flamengo back in 2023. After an injury-ravaged first season at the club, the player showed no signs of progression.

He was subsequently loaned to Vasco da Gama in Brazil last season, but even back home he managed only eight appearances across all competitions. Since returning to Crystal Palace, Franca impressed in pre-season, scoring four goals in five games, including a hat-trick against Fulham. Despite his bright form, Palace are not considering keeping the 22-year-old and are ready to entertain loan offers.

Why are Crystal Palace loaning out Matheus Franca?

At present, there are no concrete loan suitors, though Crystal Palace will explore opportunities before the deadline. Manager Pierre Sage has alternate options in attack; Franca remains a longer-term prospect.

At the moment, there are no notable suitors in the mix, as Crystal Palace could explore and discuss forthcoming opportunities to loan out the attacker before the transfer deadline. Sage may have plenty of options to choose from, and even if a few departures occur between now and deadline day, the South London outfit may not feel Franca is ready for regular first-team action.

Palace could have a busy ending to the transfer window

Crystal Palace are expecting some business before the window closes while also taking measures to retain most of their current players. Having seen his team endure a losing start to the campaign away to Everton, Sage is eager to have a squad capable of maintaining their levels in the league as well as progressing in the UEFA Europa League.

There are reports of a possible exit for Jean-Philippe Mateta amid links to Aston Villa and Manchester United, while the South London club are intent on keeping Adam Wharton ahead of the deadline.

Crystal Palace expect to be active before the window closes to ensure they have a strong squad for the season ahead. Franca’s loan move will be one of several matters to be resolved before the transfer window shuts.