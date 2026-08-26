Arsenal in transfer tussle to sign Joao Ananias

Arsenal are part of a six-way battle in the race to sign Santos’ young defensive talent Joao Ananias, who is seen as a big investment for the future.

According to ESPN Brazil, the 19-year-old left-footed centre-back is attracting considerable interest from multiple teams across the Atlantic, with Santos considering a sale to ease their financial issues.

Arsenal are part of the equation, while fellow Premier League side Brentford are also in the hunt. Benfica had reportedly come close to signing him for a fee in the €7 million region, and they remain part of the chasing pack. To complete the chase, Atletico Madrid, Besiktas and an unnamed club are also in the mix, with Besiktas reportedly seen as the most serious contenders.

Joao Ananias is steadily becoming a key player for Santos, rotating between starting and substitute appearances. The left-footed centre-back boasts a profile in demand in Europe, and there are at least six clubs pursuing his signature.

What next for Joao Ananias?

Arsenal have one of the best defensive setups and squad depths in world football. Their interest in Ananias represents thinking for the future, with the 19-year-old certainly not expected to compete for first-team minutes immediately.

However, at other clubs like Besiktas, Benfica, or Brentford, he could challenge for a starting berth far sooner, which could be unlikely at Arsenal. Given that Santos will demand above €7 million to ease their financial pressure, the pursuit reflects Arsenal’s strategy to invest in young centre-back talent.

The decision from Ananias will depend on whether Arsenal offer competitive terms, although he may prefer regular first-team football elsewhere, an advantage that could favour Besiktas, Brentford or Benfica in the race. For now, Arsenal have the formidable Gabriel Magalhaes, whose presence as a Brazilian international could add value to their pursuit of Ananias.

Manager Mikel Arteta may view this signing as part of a broader defensive investment rather than an immediate first-team addition, though Arteta is also keen to land attacking reinforcements before the window closes. Arsenal will need to accelerate their pursuit if they are to match Besiktas’s push for his signature before the deadline.