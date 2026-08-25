Leo Black set to join Chelsea after Tottenham exit

Chelsea have an agreement in place to sign former Tottenham youth academy star Leo Black.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Leo Black on a free transfer this summer after the versatile midfielder left Tottenham. According to a report from Football Insider, the 20-year-old has agreed to join the Blues on a two-year contract, with Chelsea’s recruitment team viewing his arrival as a promising addition to their academy setup.

Black left Tottenham when his contract expired on June 30, bringing an end to a spell in North London during which he was unable to make his senior debut. They first offered Black a scholarship deal in 2022, and he subsequently progressed through the North London club’s youth system.

However, despite working under several different managers, he was never able to break into the senior setup and did not even feature in a first-team matchday squad. His opportunities at youth level were considerably more frequent.

Black made 27 appearances for Tottenham’s Under-21s last season, including matches in the UEFA Youth League. The English youth international even contributed towards seven goals.

Chelsea have beaten stiff competition to sign Black

Sheffield United and Portuguese side Academico FC were among the clubs understood to have shown an interest in Black. However, Chelsea have moved ahead of the competition and convinced the youngster that Stamford Bridge represents the best environment for the next stage of his development.

The deal marks a strategic coup for the Blues, recruiting a versatile prospect from a senior rival’s academy, a move that underscores their focus on signing young players with massive potential. One of his biggest strengths is his versatility.

Primarily a midfielder, Black operates flexibly across the centre and at full-back. This versatility will prove essential as he attempts to break into the London club’s first-team. The Englishman is also known for his ability to press and recover possession, particularly in tight areas, and his passing range allows him to move his team forward from midfield.

Black demonstrates the capability to carry the ball beyond the halfway line, drive at defenders and create opportunities in the final third. Chelsea’s two-year agreement will give Black the opportunity to prove that he can make the step towards senior football that eluded him at Tottenham.