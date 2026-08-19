RC Strasbourg lining up late move for Deivid Washington

RC Strasbourg are working on a late move for Chelsea striker Deivid Washington as the Brazilian looks for a fresh opportunity away from Stamford Bridge.

According to Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto via X, the Ligue 1 side are exploring a loan deal for the 21-year-old, who is increasingly likely to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes. The move would come two years after Washington almost joined Strasbourg, only for that deal to collapse at the final stage.

This time, however, the links between the two BlueCo-owned clubs could make negotiations significantly easier.

Strasbourg revive Deivid Washington interest

Washington joined Chelsea from Santos in the summer of 2023 for around €16 million, but his time in West London has failed to develop as hoped. The promising striker has made only three brief first-team appearances for Chelsea and has spent much of his time either with the reserves or away on loan.

He returned to Santos in 2025 in an attempt to rediscover his form, but managed only three goals in 36 appearances across all competitions. Washington then spent the 2025/26 campaign largely with Chelsea’s reserve side, further reducing his chances of becoming part of Xabi Alonso’s immediate first-team plans following the Spaniard’s arrival this summer. A move to Strasbourg could now provide the regular senior football he needs.

BlueCo links could simplify deal

RC Strasbourg and Chelsea have completed several deals in recent seasons due to their shared ownership structure, and that relationship could help facilitate Washington’s switch.

L’Équipe via Yahoo also reports that clubs in Portugal are monitoring the Brazilian, meaning Strasbourg are not guaranteed a clear run at his signature. However, the Ligue 1 club can offer Washington a familiar pathway within the BlueCo network while giving him the opportunity to establish himself in one of Europe’s major leagues.

The striker has also represented Brazil at Under-20 level, scoring three goals in 12 appearances. Washington’s Chelsea career has stalled badly, so another season without regular senior football would make little sense. Strasbourg feels like a logical destination because the BlueCo connection lowers some of the risk and should make the move easier to structure.

At 21, there is still plenty of time for Washington to rebuild his reputation. A successful Ligue 1 loan could finally provide the platform he has struggled to find since leaving Santos for Chelsea.