Newcastle United among three front-runners to sign Christopher Nkunku.

Newcastle United have emerged as one of the three leading contenders to sign Christopher Nkunku, with AC Milan prepared to let the French attacker leave this summer.

According to Santi Aouna via X, Newcastle United are battling Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig for the 28-year-old, with the trio currently ahead of other interested clubs. Nkunku only joined Milan from Chelsea last summer in a deal worth around €37 million, but his stay at San Siro could already be approaching its conclusion.

The France international scored eight goals and provided three assists across 35 appearances during his first season in Italy. However, he is not believed to feature prominently in new manager Ruben Amorim’s plans for the upcoming campaign. That has opened the door for interested clubs to explore a late-window deal.

Newcastle emerge as serious option for Nkunku

Newcastle’s interest provides Nkunku with the possibility of returning to the Premier League following his previous spell at Chelsea. The Magpies are described as a “serious option” for the versatile forward, who can operate as a number 10, on either flank or through the middle.

That versatility could make him an attractive addition for Newcastle as they look to add further quality and depth to their attacking options before the transfer deadline. However, they face significant competition from two of the clubs from Nkunku’s former stomping grounds of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund have already made an enquiry about the conditions required to sign him, while RB Leipzig are also firmly in contention. A return to Leipzig would be particularly notable given Nkunku enjoyed the best spell of his career with the German club. He registered 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 appearances before earning his move to Chelsea in 2023.

Christopher Nkunku rules out two destinations

Nkunku appears to have already narrowed his options by ruling out potential moves to Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Despite interest from elsewhere, neither destination is currently being considered by the France international.

His preference leaves Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig at the head of the queue as Milan look to find a solution before the window closes. Nkunku’s availability could represent an interesting opportunity for Newcastle, particularly given his ability to cover several attacking positions.

The Frenchman’s difficult spells at Chelsea and Milan inevitably raise questions, but his performances in Germany showed how influential he can be when used in a system that suits his strengths. Newcastle now have a genuine opportunity, although competition from Dortmund and especially former club Leipzig means this looks like a transfer battle that could run deep into the closing stages of the window.