Newcastle United ready to offer €55 million to sign Georges Mikautadze

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to make a significant move for Villarreal striker Georges Mikautadze as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

According to Fichajes, the Magpies are considering an offer worth as much as €55 million for the Georgia international following his impressive debut campaign in Spain.

However, Villarreal are determined to protect one of their most valuable assets and are reportedly working to increase Mikautadze’s release clause from €60m to €75m.

Newcastle ready to test Villarreal

Mikautadze joined Villarreal from Lyon in the summer of 2025 for around €31m plus €5m in potential add-ons and quickly justified that investment. The 25-year-old finished his first campaign as Villarreal’s leading scorer, registering 15 goals and six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Those performances have caught Newcastle’s attention, with the Premier League club now considering whether to make a major late-window push. A €55m proposal would represent a substantial profit for Villarreal but still falls below the striker’s existing €60m release clause. The Spanish club’s attempt to raise that figure to €75m indicates they have little intention of losing him cheaply. Mikautadze is also contracted until 2031, leaving Villarreal in a strong negotiating position.

Barcelona provide Newcastle competition

Newcastle are not the only major club monitoring the forward. Barcelona have reportedly contacted Mikautadze’s representatives, with figures of around €60-65m being discussed in relation to a potential transfer.

That competition could force Newcastle to act quickly if Matthias Jaissle identifies Mikautadze as his preferred attacking reinforcement. His appeal is understandable. Mikautadze combines goals with creativity and has already demonstrated that he can adapt quickly to one of Europe’s leading leagues.

Mikautadze would be an ambitious addition, but Newcastle need to decide how far they are prepared to go. At €55m, there is a strong argument for testing Villarreal’s resolve. Moving towards €75m would make the calculation considerably more complicated, particularly when the Spanish side are under little pressure to sell. The 22 goal contributions from last season demonstrate why Newcastle are interested, though. Mikautadze is entering his prime and offers more than simply goals.

If Newcastle believe he is the right striker for Jaissle’s system, their proposed €55m bid could at least force Villarreal to reveal just how determined they are to keep him.