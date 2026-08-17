Luke Harris set to join Wigan Athletic as loan deal agreed.

Wigan Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Fulham midfielder Luke Harris on loan, with the 21-year-old expected to undergo his medical on Monday before completing the move.

According to Football Insider, the League One club have beaten competition from several rivals to secure Harris as Gary Caldwell continues strengthening his squad for the new campaign. The Wales Under-21 international will join on a temporary basis and provide Wigan with another creative option in attacking midfield.

Wigan agree Luke Harris loan

Wigan had been searching for another midfielder after their proposed move for Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha fell through. The Latics had initially arranged a season-long loan for Mustapha, but the move collapsed before the opening league fixture and the youngster subsequently joined Notts County.

That forced Wigan back into the market, with Harris emerging as an attractive alternative because of his previous experience at League One level. The Fulham prospect spent last season on loan with Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers, continuing a development pathway that has also included temporary spells with Birmingham City and Exeter City.

He registered two goals and two assists across 19 League One appearances last term and has demonstrated his ability to operate as an attacking midfielder capable of contributing between midfield and attack. Provided there are no problems during Monday’s medical, Harris will now become part of Caldwell’s squad at the Brick Community Stadium.

Fulham continue Harris development plan

For Fulham, another loan provides Harris with an opportunity to accumulate the consistent senior minutes that could be difficult to guarantee at Craven Cottage.

Despite being only 21, he has already gained considerable experience across the EFL, and another full campaign in League One could prove important for his development. Wigan should also provide him with a realistic opportunity to compete for a regular starting position rather than simply offering squad depth.

Fulham, meanwhile, continue looking towards the next generation themselves. They are among the Premier League clubs interested in highly-rated Coleraine midfielder Oli Devlin, with Newcastle United also monitoring the 18-year-old.

This looks like a sensible move for all parties as Harris has reached the stage where regular senior football is far more valuable than another season on the fringes at Fulham. His previous League One experience should also mean he requires relatively little time to adapt. For Wigan, losing Mustapha left a clear hole in Caldwell’s plans, but Harris represents a strong alternative with considerably more senior experience. If Monday’s medical goes smoothly, the Latics will have secured an exciting creative option for the season ahead.