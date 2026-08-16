Jefferson Lerma set to sign Crystal Palace renewal as deal agreed

Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Jefferson Lerma over a new two-year contract, bringing an end to uncertainty surrounding the experienced midfielder’s future at Selhurst Park.

The 31-year-old had been linked with a possible departure this summer, with clubs in Spain monitoring his situation. However, Crystal Palace have now moved successfully to secure his services for the coming seasons.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Lerma has agreed to extend his contract with the Eagles until June 2028. The agreement represents an important piece of business for Crystal Palace as they retain one of the most experienced members of their squad.

Lerma commits future to Crystal Palace

Lerma’s situation had looked considerably different earlier in the summer. Reports in May suggested the Colombia international had rejected an initial contract proposal, leading to speculation that he could leave Selhurst Park. Valencia and Sevilla were among the clubs linked with a potential move.

The South London outfit subsequently activated an option extending his existing agreement until 2027, protecting themselves from the possibility of losing him for nothing. However, the latest agreement goes further, with Lerma now set to remain in South London until 2028 and embark on his tenth season in English football.

The veteran midfielder’s versatility has made him a valuable squad member, with the Colombian capable of operating primarily as a defensive or central midfielder while also providing an option in defence when required. Keeping that experience should be particularly useful for Palace as they look to build under Pierre Sage.

Lerma continues historic Premier League journey

The renewal will also allow Lerma to extend an impressive individual record. He is already the Colombian with the most appearances in Premier League history, having established himself as a regular in English football over several seasons.

Lerma initially arrived in England when Bournemouth signed him from Levante in 2018. He spent five seasons with the Cherries before joining Crystal Palace on a free transfer in 2023. Retaining Lerma makes plenty of sense for Palace and at 31, he brings experience to a squad that will need stability alongside its younger talent.

The most significant aspect is that Palace have turned a potentially awkward contract situation into long-term certainty. Lerma appeared capable of leaving earlier in the summer, but a deal until 2028 ensures Pierre Sage retains a proven Premier League midfielder who can contribute in several roles.