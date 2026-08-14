Landon Emenalo closing in on joining Celtic as talks advance

Celtic are closing in on securing a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Landon Emenalo as they look to add cover at left-back ahead of the new season.

According to Sky Sports News, the Scottish champions are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea over a season-long move for the 18-year-old, who has already travelled to Glasgow to hold talks and tour both Celtic Park and the club’s Lennoxtown training base.

Emenalo is understood to be keen on the move despite receiving interest from elsewhere, with Celtic offering him a clear pathway to senior minutes alongside first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney.

Celtic pitch first-team role to Emenalo

Celtic have been searching for a young defender capable of sharing responsibilities with Tierney and believe Emenalo fits the profile. The Hoops are understood to have presented the teenager and his representatives with a job-share role, giving him the opportunity to feature regularly rather than simply arriving as emergency cover.

That appears to have appealed to Emenalo, who is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge but faces significant competition for first-team football under Xabi Alonso. The youngster was included in Chelsea’s pre-season touring squad and featured in the 6-4 victory over Western Sydney, providing further evidence that he remains firmly within the club’s long-term plans. However, the Blues believe a loan could accelerate his development by exposing him to regular senior football.

Chelsea and Celtic negotiating final terms

With the player receptive to the move, negotiations are now focused on finalising the loan terms between the two clubs. Celtic can offer Emenalo domestic title pressure as well as the possibility of European football, making the move an attractive developmental step.

For Chelsea, the key will be ensuring the defender receives enough minutes to justify sending him away from Stamford Bridge. This looks like a very sensible move for Emenalo. At 18, he is at the stage where regular senior football could be far more valuable than another season largely spent at academy level.

Celtic can offer genuine responsibility while still allowing him to learn from an experienced player like Tierney. The fact Emenalo has already travelled to Glasgow and is keen on the move suggests the major hurdles have been cleared. If Chelsea and Celtic can settle the final details, this feels like a loan that should benefit all parties.