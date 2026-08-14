Fulham, Newcastle United express interest in Oli Devlin

Fulham and Newcastle United have joined a growing group of Premier League clubs monitoring highly-rated Coleraine youngster Oli Devlin.

According to Football Insider, Fulham and Newcastle United have registered their interest in the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects to emerge from Northern Irish football in recent years.

Coleraine are already aware of the attention surrounding Devlin and are bracing themselves for approaches as clubs assess whether to move before the transfer window closes.

Premier League clubs tracking Devlin

Devlin has made rapid progress into senior football and is beginning to attract significant attention from England. The teenager made eight appearances in all competitions last season, contributing one goal and two assists despite his limited exposure at first-team level.

Those performances have been enough to convince scouts that Devlin possesses the technical ability and long-term potential required to make the step into a Premier League academy environment. Newcastle United and Fulham are both understood to be particularly keen, although they are not alone in tracking his progress.

Several other Premier League sides are also believed to be considering moves, meaning Coleraine could soon find themselves at the centre of a competitive race for one of their brightest young talents.

Newcastle and Fulham offer development pathways

A move to either Newcastle United or Fulham would likely see Devlin initially join an Under-18 or Under-21 setup rather than immediately enter the senior squad. That would provide him with the opportunity to train and compete alongside elite players in his age group while continuing his development in a more demanding environment.

For Newcastle, the interest fits with their recent focus on recruiting high-upside young players before their values rise considerably. Fulham have also increasingly looked towards younger talent as part of their recruitment strategy, making Devlin a natural fit for their long-term plans.

Devlin’s numbers are modest, but that is hardly surprising given he has only just begun his senior career. What matters more is that multiple Premier League clubs have already seen enough to make serious checks on his availability.

At 18, the next move should be about development rather than simply joining the biggest possible club. If Newcastle or Fulham can present Devlin with a clear pathway through their academy and towards senior football, either destination could represent an important step forward in his career.