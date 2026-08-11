Reggie Walsh poised to join Wigan Athletic as agreement close

Wigan Athletic are closing in on an agreement to sign highly-rated Chelsea midfielder Reggie Walsh on loan, with the teenager set to spend the upcoming season gaining valuable senior experience in League One.

According to Ben Jacobs, negotiations over a season-long loan are at an advanced stage, with an agreement between Chelsea and Wigan Athletic now almost in place.

Before leaving Stamford Bridge, Walsh is expected to sign an improved contract with Chelsea, highlighting the Blues’ determination to protect the long-term future of one of their most promising academy prospects. The 17-year-old recently returned from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, where he was part of Xabi Alonso’s first-team group.

There are still some formalities to complete. Walsh must finalise personal terms with Wigan and undergo a medical in the North West before the transfer can be confirmed.

Chelsea keen for Walsh to gain senior experience

A move to Wigan would represent an important next step in Walsh’s development after his breakthrough at Chelsea. The midfielder has already made four senior appearances and became the youngest player in Chelsea’s history to feature in the Champions League, demonstrating how highly he is regarded at Stamford Bridge.

However, opportunities could naturally be limited in Alonso’s senior squad, and Walsh is understood to be keen on playing regular men’s football rather than spending another campaign predominantly at academy level. League One should provide a considerably different challenge, exposing the youngster to the physical demands and competitive pressure of senior football on a weekly basis.

Interestingly, Chelsea and Wigan have already conducted business this summer. The Blues signed midfielder Harrison Bettoni from the Latics to strengthen their academy setup, with Walsh now poised to head in the opposite direction temporarily.

Chelsea planning loans for academy prospects

Walsh is not the only highly-rated Chelsea youngster expected to leave on loan. Ryan Kavuma-McQueen is closing in on a temporary switch to Championship outfit Portsmouth after also featuring during Chelsea’s pre-season tour.

Shim Mheuka could follow a similar pathway. The striker is expected to sign a new Chelsea contract before heading out on loan after an outstanding campaign in which he scored 17 goals in 17 appearances and was named Premier League 2 Player of the Season.

This looks like a sensible move for both Walsh and Chelsea. His involvement with Alonso’s senior squad shows the pathway is there, but regular League One football could accelerate his development far more effectively than another year primarily at youth level.

The improved contract is equally significant as Chelsea appear to be making it clear that this is a developmental loan rather than the beginning of a permanent departure, while Wigan could gain an exceptionally talented young midfielder for their campaign.