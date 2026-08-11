Real Madrid set to keep Endrick this summer amid Aston Villa links

Aston Villa’s hopes of signing Endrick have suffered a significant setback, with Real Madrid deciding to keep the Brazilian forward as part of their first-team squad this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have informed both Endrick and his representatives at Roc Nation that they intend to retain the 20-year-old rather than sanction a summer departure. New manager Jose Mourinho has also approved the decision, indicating that Endrick will be given an opportunity to establish himself at the Santiago Bernabeu during the upcoming campaign.

The development comes amid long-standing interest from Aston Villa, who had been exploring the possibility of bringing the Brazil international to the Premier League on loan.

Aston Villa and AS Roma showed interest in Endrick

Aston Villa were interested in negotiating a temporary deal for Endrick, while AS Roma were among several other clubs monitoring his situation. At that stage, both Real Madrid and the player were reportedly open to considering a loan departure, potentially giving Endrick the opportunity to secure more regular first-team football elsewhere.

Villa’s interest made sense given Unai Emery’s desire to strengthen his attacking options. A temporary move would also have allowed the Premier League club to acquire one of Europe’s most highly-rated young forwards without committing to a major permanent transfer.

However, the situation now appears to have changed considerably. Real Madrid’s hierarchy have decided that keeping Endrick is preferable, while Mourinho has backed the plan to continue developing the youngster within his squad. That effectively closes the door on Villa for the time being unless Madrid reconsider their position before the transfer deadline.

Real Madrid decision changes Endrick transfer picture

The contrasting reports appear to reflect how quickly the player’s situation has developed rather than necessarily contradicting one anothert would appear that Real Madrid and Endrick were initially inclined to consider a temporary departure amid approaches from Villa, AS Roma, and other interested clubs.

Romano’s subsequent update suggests Los Blancos have now reached a firm internal decision after assessing their squad, with Mourinho giving his approval for Endrick to stay. Keeping Endrick could prove to be the more valuable long-term decision for Real Madrid, provided Mourinho can offer him meaningful opportunities.

A loan to Aston Villa would have been attractive because Emery has an impressive record of developing players and Endrick could have gained valuable Premier League experience. However, Real Madrid clearly believe his development can now continue in Spain. For Aston Villa, that means another attacking target may have to be identified unless there is a late change of heart at the Bernabeu.