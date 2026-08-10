Nick Pope unlikely to push for Newcastle United exit this summer

Nick Pope is increasingly likely to remain at Newcastle United this summer despite the arrival of two new goalkeepers at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have significantly reshaped their goalkeeping department, spending a combined £50 million on Ewen Jaouen and Lukas Hornicek. That has raised doubts over Pope’s position under new manager Matthias Jaissle, with several clubs monitoring the 34-year-old.

However, according to Football Insider, Pope is prepared to stay and fight for his place rather than leave Newcastle simply to become a backup elsewhere. That stance represents a setback for newly promoted Ipswich Town, who have shown interest in the England international.

Pope prepared to compete for Newcastle place

Newcastle United have previously indicated they could consider offers exceeding £10 million for Pope, whose contract runs until 2027. Yet the goalkeeper’s own position is likely to dictate what happens next.

Pope would only seriously consider leaving St. James’ Park for a club prepared to make him their undisputed first choice. With no concrete proposal currently offering that guarantee, he is increasingly comfortable remaining on Tyneside.

The arrival of Hornicek, who is expected to challenge strongly for the No.1 position, and Jaouen means competition will be intense. Nevertheless, Pope believes staying and competing for minutes at Newcastle is preferable to moving elsewhere for another supporting role.

Ipswich and Celtic interest yet to make headway

Ipswich are among the clubs keeping tabs on Pope as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, but no formal offer has materialised. Leeds United were also linked earlier in the window before completing a move for James Trafford.

Celtic have more recently been credited with interest, although they are not believed to view Pope as a priority. Martin O’Neill is instead looking for competition behind established first-choice Viljami Sinisalo, and the financial package required for Pope would likely be excessive for a backup goalkeeper. Pope’s stance is understandable. At 34, moving clubs only makes sense if he is guaranteed regular football.

Also Read: Three signings to complete Newcastle United’s summer rebuild

Newcastle’s summer spending suggests his position is less secure than before, but he still has an opportunity to compete under Jaissle. Unless Ipswich or another interested club offers him a clear starting role, staying at St. James’ Park may be the most sensible outcome. For Newcastle, retaining an experienced goalkeeper of Pope’s quality would hardly be a problem, even if Hornicek eventually establishes himself as the new No.1.