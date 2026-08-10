Liverpool open to selling Wataru Endo this summer; Fulham, West Ham United could be sounded out for move

Fulham and West Ham United could be offered the chance to sign veteran Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo this summer.

Liverpool are prepared to sell Wataru Endo this summer as Andoni Iraola looks to trim the squad, with Fulham and West Ham United likely to be approached over a potential move.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds have made contact with a number of potentially interested clubs to make them aware of Endo’s availability during the final weeks of the transfer window.

At 33, the Japan international is no longer considered part of Iraola’s long-term plans at Anfield. He has fallen down the pecking order and only made 12 appearances across all competitions last season, starting just three of those games, and his limited involvement means he is unlikely to force his way back into the first-team picture.

The experienced midfielder, who joined Liverpool from VfB Stuttgart for €19 million back in 2023, recently returned from injury and featured in Liverpool’s friendly defeat against AS Monaco. However, his comeback is not expected to change the Merseyside club’s stance on his future.

Liverpool are particularly motivated to find a buyer because Endo’s contract runs until 2027 and this is their final opportunity to secure a fee from his sale.

Why could Fulham and West Ham be interested in Endo?

Fulham could emerge as a destination. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side lack depth in the holding midfield position and could benefit from a player capable of competing with and providing cover for Sander Berge. Endo’s experience and Premier League background could make him an attractive short-term option for the West London club.

West Ham United may also have reason to explore the opportunity. The Hammers are looking for greater security in defensive midfield, with Tomas Soucek struggling with injuries and his form becoming a concern, while Edson Alvarez’s future remains uncertain.

Although West Ham have Soungoutou Magassa as another option, Endo could provide something different in the form of experience and the know-how of English football.

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Following his international retirement, Endo’s focus will now be on finding regular club football after a frustrating spell at Liverpool. Fulham and West Ham could both be informed of his availability, potentially giving the veteran midfielder an opportunity to remain in England.