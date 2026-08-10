Ishe Samuels-Smith in advanced talks to join Notts County

Notts County are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea defender Ishe Samuels-Smith as they continue strengthening their squad ahead of their return to League One.

The 20-year-old has been made available for a temporary move by Chelsea, who want him to gain regular senior minutes after a frustrating spell at Swansea City last season.

According to Football Insider, Notts County have moved to the front of the queue and are now in advanced talks with both Chelsea and the player over a season-long deal. A number of EFL clubs had shown interest in Samuels-Smith, but County are now increasingly confident of getting an agreement over the line.

Notts County see Samuels-Smith as ideal fit

Martin Paterson is keen to add more quality on the left side of his defence after guiding Notts County to promotion last season. Samuels-Smith is capable of playing as a conventional left-back or as a more attacking wing-back, making him well suited to the system Paterson wants to use in League One.

The newly promoted side also need greater natural depth in that area after missing out on Southend United defender Harry Boyes, who instead joined York City and that has pushed Samuels-Smith higher up their shortlist. Notts County believe the Chelsea youngster would represent an upgrade on their current options while also giving him the platform to play consistently at senior level.

Chelsea seeking regular football

Chelsea still rate Samuels-Smith highly and view the proposed loan as an important step in his development rather than an indication that his long-term future lies away from Stamford Bridge. His previous temporary spell with Swansea failed to provide the opportunities expected, with the defender making only six Championship appearances.

A move down one division could therefore prove more beneficial and regular football in League One would allow Samuels-Smith to build confidence, improve physically and gain experience in a demanding senior environment. This looks like a sensible move for all parties. Samuels-Smith needs consistent minutes after barely featuring at Swansea City, while Notts County require greater quality and depth at left-back.

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League One may actually be a better developmental environment for him than another Championship loan where playing time is uncertain. If Paterson can make him a regular starter, Chelsea could get back a far more polished player next summer.