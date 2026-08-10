Besiktas join Juventus in Gabriel Jesus chase, make approach

Besiktas have joined the growing race to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as they look to continue their recruitment drive at the Emirates Stadium.

The Turkish giants have already signed Leandro Trossard from Arsenal and are now exploring the possibility of taking another experienced attacker from north London.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Besiktas have made an enquiry about Jesus to understand the conditions of a potential transfer. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to discuss a permanent sale for around €27 million. The 29-year-old is attracting interest from several clubs, with Juventus, AC Milan, and former side Palmeiras also monitoring his situation.

Besiktas make Gabriel Jesus approach

Besiktas are looking to add a high-profile centre-forward to their squad and have identified Jesus as one of the options under consideration. Arsenal’s position could provide encouragement. The Gunners are understood to be willing to sanction a permanent departure, although they are not currently interested in sending the Brazilian out on loan.

That means Besiktas would need to make a significant financial commitment, both in terms of the transfer fee and Jesus’s salary. The Turkish outfit have initially approached Arsenal to establish their demands while also gathering information regarding the striker’s financial expectations. An official proposal could follow if they believe the overall package is achievable.

However, Besiktas are not alone in the race, and Juventus are among the clubs keeping tabs on Jesus as they assess their attacking options, while AC Milan have also been credited with an interest. A return to Brazil is another possibility, with Palmeiras following developments surrounding their former player.

Jesus emerged from the Palmeiras academy before moving to Manchester City in 2017, meaning an eventual return would carry obvious emotional significance. However, remaining in Europe could appeal if Juventus, AC Milan or Besiktas provide him with an important first-team role. Arsenal’s willingness to negotiate potentially makes the coming weeks decisive. With the club reportedly looking for approximately €27 million, interested teams now have a clearer idea of what it would take to open serious negotiations.

Besiktas signing Trossard makes their interest in Jesus particularly intriguing, as an established relationship with Arsenal could help negotiations. Juventus may offer the Brazilian a more attractive sporting platform, but Besiktas can potentially counter that with a prominent role in their attack.

At €27 million, Jesus would still represent a substantial investment. His experience at the highest level, though, makes this a deal worth exploring if Besiktas can make the finances work.