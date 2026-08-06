Ermedin Demirovic comments on potential move to Arsenal, Liverpool

Ermedin Demirovic has addressed speculation surrounding his future after another productive Bundesliga campaign with VfB Stuttgart.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international remains an important part of VfB Stuttgart’s plans as the German club prepare to return to the Champions League. However, his comments about Arsenal and Liverpool have inevitably attracted attention ahead of the new season.

According to Schwabische Zeitung via Sport Witness, Demirovic has admitted he would relish the opportunity to play at the Emirates Stadium or Anfield, although his remarks were made in relation to Stuttgart’s possible Champions League opponents rather than a direct transfer request. The 28-year-old also reiterated that he currently expects to remain with Stuttgart following the World Cup.

Demirovic remains committed to Stuttgart

Speaking during Stuttgart’s training camp at Lake Chiemsee, Demirovic insisted his position has not changed. The striker confirmed he wants to stay with the Bundesliga club and said there had been no change in his thinking since the World Cup. Stuttgart are therefore preparing to begin the campaign with Demirovic as their leading centre-forward.

The player said, “I said I want to stay here. There is nothing new on my mind; for me, everything remains exactly as it was before the World Cup. It would be cool to play in England, particularly at the Emirates. [I] wouldn’t say no to Liverpool either.”

The Bosnian striker scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances last season, despite starting only 17 matches and averaging around 60 minutes per appearance. Stuttgart are attempting to sign Wolfsburg youngster Dzenan Pejcinovic, but negotiations have yet to produce an agreement.

Unless another forward arrives, Demirovic is expected to retain a central role in their attack. His current stance indicates that neither Arsenal nor Liverpool have been given a clear invitation to pursue a summer transfer.

Arsenal receive slight preference over Liverpool

Demirovic’s comments instead focused on Stuttgart’s Champions League campaign. The forward said he would particularly like to face Arsenal and experience playing at the Emirates. He also acknowledged that a meeting with Liverpool would be an attractive prospect and that he would not reject the opportunity to play at Anfield.

Stuttgart finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season and will compete in the Champions League for the first time since their previous appearance in the 2024/25 campaign. During that run, they faced leading European clubs including Real Madrid, Juventus, and PSG before being eliminated. Demirovic is now hoping Stuttgart’s return to the competition will produce another high-profile schedule.

The league-phase draw will take place on August 27, meaning the striker must wait before discovering whether his wish to face one of England’s leading clubs will be fulfilled. Demirovic’s comments should not be interpreted as confirmation that he is seeking a move to Arsenal or Liverpool. He was discussing potential Champions League opponents and simultaneously stated that he intends to remain at Stuttgart.

Nevertheless, his admiration for both clubs is noteworthy. A striker who produced 15 league goal contributions from limited starting minutes could attract Premier League attention if Arsenal or Liverpool seek an experienced attacking option. For now, though, this is more about a Champions League ambition than an imminent transfer.