Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Real Salt Lake wing-back Zavier Gozo as Pierre Sage continues reshaping his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Eagles have moved quickly in negotiations for the highly rated 19-year-old, who has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Major League Soccer. According to ESPN, Palace are in advanced talks with Real Salt Lake over a deal worth around $15 million, with an agreement expected within the next 24 to 48 hours. Gozo is due to travel to London on Friday once the final details between the two clubs have been completed.

Gozo rewarded for breakthrough MLS campaign

The United States youth international has enjoyed an outstanding season with Real Salt Lake. Gozo has registered six goals and five assists in 16 regular-season appearances, an impressive return for a player operating primarily as a wing-back.

His athleticism, attacking movement and ability to contribute in the final third have established him as one of the leading academy products in MLS. Gozo’s progress was further recognised in July when he featured in the MLS All-Star Game, underlining his growing reputation within American football.

Palace believe his profile fits their long-term recruitment strategy. He is young, versatile and already possesses meaningful senior experience, while still having significant room to develop in England.

Pierre Sage shaping new Palace squad

Gozo is expected to work under new Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage, who replaced Oliver Glasner in June. Sage has since begun putting his own stamp on the squad, with the club targeting energetic players capable of operating in flexible tactical roles.

Gozo’s ability to play as an advanced wing-back or wide attacker should give the Eagles boss several options depending on the system he chooses. The teenager would also become the second American in Palace’s senior squad alongside USMNT defender Chris Richards, potentially helping him settle into life in South London.

This looks like a bold but well-judged investment from Crystal Palace. Gozo’s attacking numbers are exceptional for a 19-year-old wing-back, and his MLS experience means he is arriving with more senior exposure than many players of a similar age.

The $15 million fee is substantial, but Palace have built a strong reputation for identifying young talent before their value rises significantly. The main challenge will be managing expectations and giving Gozo enough time to adjust to the speed and physical intensity of the Premier League. Under Pierre Sage, he should have a coach willing to develop his versatility rather than restrict him to one position.