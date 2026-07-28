Sevilla front-runners to sign Marc Guiu

Sevilla are the front-runners to bring Chelsea forward Marc Guiu back to La Liga this summer, with the club stepping up efforts to land the highly-rated 20-year-old.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Marc Guiu is the subject of interest from Sevilla. Five other La Liga clubs are also keen on signing the Spanish striker as the race for his signature intensifies.

Sevilla are believed to be in the strongest position to secure his signature despite a growing list of suitors monitoring his situation. Guiu joined Chelsea from Barcelona on a high, having scored on his senior debut in the previous season.

Overcoming Chelsea’s attacking depth has proven difficult, leaving him in search of consistent playing time. A return to Spanish football represents an ideal solution, with Sevilla positioned to offer a clearer pathway to regular minutes, something considered essential for his progression at this stage.

Sevilla’s interest underscores their squad reinforcement priorities as they rebuild under manager Luis Garcia Plaza. The Andalusian outfit are keen to strengthen their attacking options and view Guiu as a player capable of becoming an important part of their long-term project. The move aligns with Sevilla’s strategy of signing talented young players with resale value.

Is Guiu set for a move to Spain?

Reports indicate that Chelsea are evaluating various approaches for the striker, with several clubs in Spain expressing interest. Nevertheless, Sevilla are currently regarded as the favourites to complete a deal thanks to the sporting project they have presented and the role they are prepared to offer the player.

For Chelsea, allowing Guiu to leave on loan could benefit all parties. The youngster would gain valuable first-team experience in one of Europe’s top leagues, while the West London club could monitor his progress.

Whether the deal takes the form of a loan or permanent move remains unclear, though the youngster is ready to leave. Negotiations are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks as Chelsea assess the various proposals, with Sevilla’s position as frontrunners suggesting they are leading the race.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to play regularly next season, and he needs to join a team where he will get that opportunity. Chelsea will look to bring in established players who will help them compete at the highest level, and the youngster is likely to struggle for opportunities at the London club.