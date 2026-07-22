Rangers in transfer tussle to sign James Overy

Rangers remain active in the transfer market as they continue to identify promising young talent capable of strengthening the club both immediately and for the future.

Alongside experienced additions, the Scottish giants are also exploring opportunities to recruit emerging prospects from some of Europe’s biggest academies. One player now attracting growing attention is Manchester United youngster James Overy, whose development has not gone unnoticed after another encouraging year in England.

According to The Daily Mail, Rangers are monitoring the 18-year-old full-back, with interest also arriving from clubs in Australia’s A-League. The race for Overy’s signature is expected to gather pace as the defender evaluates his next career move ahead of the new season.

The teenage sensation joined Manchester United in the summer of 2024 after impressing scouts during a pre-season appearance for Perth Glory against West Ham United while still only 15 years old. His performances earned him a move to Old Trafford, where he has continued his progression through the academy ranks, making several appearances for United’s Under-21 side last season.

Australia keeping close watch

While Rangers are exploring a possible move, clubs from the A-League are also eager to bring the talented defender back to Australia. Overy remains highly regarded in his home country, where his rapid rise has already earned him recognition at international level.

The teenager received his first senior Australia call-up in November 2025 for friendly matches against Colombia and Venezuela. Although he did not make his debut, his inclusion underlined how highly he is rated by the national team coaching staff. His pace, attacking instincts and ability to cover ground quickly have made him one of Australia’s most exciting young defensive prospects.

Decision approaching for Manchester United youngster

Overy now faces an important stage in his career as breaking into Manchester United’s senior squad remains a difficult challenge given the competition at full-back, meaning a move elsewhere could provide a clearer pathway to regular first-team football. For Rangers, signing a player developed in one of England’s elite academies would fit their recent recruitment strategy of investing in high-upside young talent capable of developing at Ibrox.

Interest from Australia, meanwhile, offers Overy the alternative of returning home where consistent senior football may arrive more quickly. The coming weeks could prove decisive as clubs assess whether to formalise their interest and Manchester United determine the youngster’s immediate future.

James Overy may not yet be a household name, but his trajectory suggests he is a player worth watching. Rangers have built a reputation for developing talented youngsters, making Ibrox an appealing destination if a pathway to first-team football is available. However, a return to Australia cannot be ruled out, particularly if A-League clubs can offer guaranteed senior minutes. The next decision in Overy’s career could have a significant impact on his long-term development.